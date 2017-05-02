|
» 05/09/2017, 12.39
INDONESIA
Mathias Hariyadi
Ahok trial: 'Judgement influenced by current political climate'
"Politics has interfered with the legal process". "A dangerous decision by judges for the development of law and justice in the country." "How can Indonesia be defined as a 'secular state based on the rule of law?'". "The implications of the sentence go far beyond the court's walls". "Judges have issued a socially ‘friendly 'verdict."


Books
