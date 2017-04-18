|
SAUDI ARABIA - EGYPT
Al-Sisi meets King Salman to relaunch relations between Cairo and Riyadh
Tensions shelved, the Egyptian president receives a warm welcome when he arrives in the Saudi capital. The two leaders speak of "strong and fraternal" bonds and intention to "strengthen strategic relations". In addition to the economy, the unresolved knots of the fight against terrorism and control of the controversial islands.
See also
03/04/2017 10:23:00 EGYPT - SAUDI ARABIA
Egyptian Court unblocks transfer of disputed islands to Saudi Arabia
The judges reject administrative court decision issued last January. At the center of the dispute control of Tiran and Sanafir islands, on the Red Sea. Uninhabited and desert, they have enormous strategic value for the control of navigation in the Red Sea. The Parliament will take a final decision on the matter.
15/04/2016 10:09:00 EGYPT
Cairo, tension over islands ceded to Riyadh: An excuse to open relations with Israel
Egypt’s opposition plans protests this afternoon against the decision of the Sissi Government. The two islands, desert and uninhabited, lie in the Red Sea and are named in the Camp David agreements. Analysts believe that the ceding of the territories masks Saudi Arabia’s intention to deal openly with the Israeli government.
18/01/2017 15:43:00 EGYPT – SAUDI ARABIA
Court stops islands handover to the Saudis, prompting nationalists to exult
Egypt’s High Administrative Court ruled that Tiran and Sanafir islands are Egyptian. The decision unleashed celebrations in the courtroom, with lawyers and patriots hugging each other. Once allies, Cairo and Riyadh are further apart with Egypt moving closer to Russian, Syrian and Iranian positions in the Middle East.
12/04/2016 10:08:00 SAUDI ARABIA - EGYPT
Cairo and Riyadh: investments and territorial arrangements to counter Iran
The Saudi king has made a "historic" five-day visit to Egypt, where he signed new trade agreements and proposed a peaceful future for Sunni nations. The Muslim Brotherhood unhappy: "We are being used to achieve political goals and then abandoned." Among the joint projects, a "bridge" across the Red Sea.
29/08/2016 16:40:00 EGYPT
Cairo frees human rights lawyer Malek Adly
He had supported the protests in April against ceding two Red Sea islands to Saudi Arabia. He was arrested on 5 May on charges of "spreading false news" and “attempting to topple the ruling system”.
Books
