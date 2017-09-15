|
RUSSIA
Vladimir Rozanskij
Aleksandr Kalinin, the war against 'Matilda' and Putin
He is the leader of the organization "Christian State - Holy Russia". He has claimed to have died, gone to hell, and been saved by Jesus Christ in person. He launched a war against the movie "Matilda": burn down the cinemas, "take lives for the faith," impale the director. Behind the apocalyptic patriotism of this "Orthodox Fraternity," there may be “divisive” secret services that want to bring Putin down.
See also
19/09/2017 14:07:00 RUSSIA
Saint Nicholas the Tsar and Matilda, the Polish ballerina
Protests, threats, arson attacks on cinemas screening the film "Matilda", about the affair between the future Tsar and a young ballerina of the imperial theatre. Nationalists decry a patriotic and religious scandal (Tsar Nicholas was canonized in 2000). Reparatory pilgrimages announced. The Orthodox Church suggests banning the projection of the film.
18/05/2017 16:33:00 RUSSIA
Sokolovskij's conviction and the crime of atheism
A court sentences the young man to three and a half years in prison for offending religious feelings. He had played Pokemon Go in a church and said he was atheist. Famous TV personality Vladimir Pozner reacts to the controversy. After the of Pussy Riots incident, a 2013 law criminalises offending religious beliefs. The case has embarrassed the Orthodox Church.
07/01/2005 RUSSIA
Orthodox celebrate Christmas
The Orthodox Church and other Christian denominations play a crucial role in society, says Putin. Some 11,000 people attended Midnight Mass at Christ the Saviour Cathedral in Moscow.
30/03/2017 11:04:00 RUSSIA
The Russian Orthodox Church wants the total abolition of surrogacy
The Duma set to discuss a regulation on the matter. The Moscow Patriarchate says it "offends human dignity" and should be banned both on a commercial and voluntary basis. Children of "surrogates" will be baptized only after the period of parental penance. The proposed adoption by infertile couples. Russia passes from atheism to religion, while the West goes in the opposite direction.
15/03/2004 Russia
Putin: founder of "New Russia"
Russia's re-elected president is the most convinced advocate of "New Russia", as he strives to synthesize a new national identity for his country one which is part communist and part czarist, half religious and half agnostic. It is an identity that is populist and at the same time liberal. His presidency marks the beginning of the Putin-generation.
