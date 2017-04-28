|
|
» 05/05/2017, 13.15
SYRIA
Aleppo, married in war: faith in Christ and the Church stronger than the temptation to emigrate
The Latin parish on the initiative of Fr. Ibrahim launched a project to help young Christian couples. The desire for peace and the pursuit of a job to contribute to the development of the country. The fear of remaining without resources necessary for survival. AsiaNews has met two of them and shares their story.
See also
20/04/2017 11:02:00 SYRIA
Aleppo Church in aid of young couples: married in war, future hope of the country
The family is a sign of hope in a context of war and violence. The Latin parish launches a "spiritual and material" support program. Fr. Ibrahim: An initiative that embraces all Christian rites and confessions and does not forget "our Muslim brothers and sisters". Pope Francis (and the Curia) donate 100,000 euros. Information on how you too can donate to the campaign.
14/04/2007 SRI LANKA
In a herbal drink, Kandana’s elderly find a small drop of joy
Each month hundreds of elderly, from different religious and ethnic backgrounds, make their way on foot to the local post office to withdraw their miserly doles. Tired and debilitated by a life of abject poverty, they are welcomed by members of the AsiPA group, who offer them a herbal drink and above all make them feel “loved and cared for”, at least for a short while.
08/08/2016 12:17:00 NEPAL
Kathmandu, 32 years of "Couples for Christ": the family is successful if based on faith
The lay movement has organized three days of prayer and testimony in the capital's cathedral. The group spreads the Christian values of family, helping Catholics and non Catholics in their faith and search for work. . A non-Christian: "I was impressed by the way of life of Catholic families and I want to be with them".
21/02/2009 BANGLADESH
Sewing school provides tribal families with livelihood
The center was created in the 1980's. The idea came from a missionary of French origin, who during the 1960's began to create employment opportunities for women of the Garo tribe. Today, more than 100 families are able to support themselves thanks to income obtained through work at the center.
08/11/2016 14:34:00 SYRIA
United to Pope Francis: Syria’s Christians in ecumenical prayer
Caritas Syria has sponsored an evening of prayer attended by several Christian denominations in the capital seeking the end of the war. The desire to strengthen Christian unity inspired by the Pope in Sweden. During the evening 2 thousand copies of the Gospel distributed. Nuncio in Damascus: the commitment of Christians to peace a "boost" for the whole community.
|
Editor's choices
EGYPT – VATICANPope in Egypt: Egypt called to condemn violence and poverty in the Middle East
In his address to Egyptian authorities, Francis stressed Egypt’s role and responsibility in the future of the region. "In the fragile and complex situation of today’s world, which I have described as ‘a world war being fought piecemeal’, it needs to be clearly stated that no civilized society can be built without repudiating every ideology of evil, violence and extremism that presumes to suppress others and to annihilate diversity by manipulating and profaning the Sacred Name of God.”
ISLAM – VATICAN – EGYPTA Muslim writes to the pope: Dear Pope Francis . . .
Kamel Abderrahmani
He admires the charity shown by the pontiff towards Syrian Muslim refugees, and his push in favour of love and against hatred. Islamic scholars are not like this, he says, they do not denounce Daesh’s hatred and do nothing for Christians. He calls on the pontiff to press President to Sisi and Al Azhar to reform Islam. Without this Al Azhar risks being the academy of world fundamentalism. Here is the letter from our friend and collaborator Kamel Abderrahmani.
TOP10
01/05/2017 TURKEY
28/04/2017 ISLAM " VATICAN " EGYPT
A Muslim writes to the pope: Dear Pope Francis . . .
Kamel Abderrahmani
28/04/2017 EGYPT - VATICAN
28/04/2017 EGYPT - VATICAN
28/04/2017 EGYPT " VATICAN
29/04/2017 EGYPT - VATICAN
28/04/2017 BANGLADESH
02/05/2017 VATICAN
29/04/2017 EGYPT - VATICAN
Newsletter
AsiaNews IS ALSO A MONTHLY!
AsiaNews monthly magazine (in Italian) is free.
News feed
|
Books
2003 © All rights reserved - AsiaNews C.F. e P.Iva: 00889190153 - GLACOM®