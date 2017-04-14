|
Geographic areas
|
04/20/2017, 11.02
SYRIA
Ibrahim Alsabagh*
Aleppo Church in aid of young couples: married in war, future hope of the country
The family is a sign of hope in a context of war and violence. The Latin parish launches a "spiritual and material" support program. Fr. Ibrahim: An initiative that embraces all Christian rites and confessions and does not forget "our Muslim brothers and sisters". Pope Francis (and the Curia) donate 100,000 euros. Information on how you too can donate to the campaign.
|
News feed
|
