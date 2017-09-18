|
|
» 09/25/2017, 09.35
IRAQ
Amid controversies and threats, Kurds vote in referendum on independence
Polls opened at 8 am local time in the three provinces of the autonomous region. First results expected tomorrow morning. Baghdad has already announced "measures" to defend the unity of the country, including a Kurdish oil blockade. Iran stops flights to and from Kurdistan. Ankara extends the mandate of Turkish troops to Iraq (and Syria).
See also
19/09/2017 11:58:00 IRAQ
The Supreme Court suspends referendum on Kurdistan
The supreme court intends to examine the appeals received on the vote. At the heart of the dispute is the "constitutionality" of the referendum. A Kurdish delegation waits in Baghdad for an official meeting. Concern among world news agencies: the vote is likely to weaken the Arab-Kurdish anti-Isis alliance and trigger a new internal conflict.
21/09/2017 17:11:00 IRAQ
Kurdistan referendum sparks fear in Christians, Yazides and Turkmen
Five meters high and two wide the statue was in the center of the city. Since 2003, 90% of Christians have left the city, 300 families remain. The Chaldean Archbishop offers a monument dedicated to all religions.The campaign for the independence of Kurdistan is mounting to push the population to vote "yes" in the referendum. But several Christians are concerned about the tensions with Baghdad and the rise of Kurdish Islamic parties. Yazid and Turkmen threatened. The US proposal to postone the referendum and open three years of negotiations in view of Kurdistan's independence. At least 50,000 troops packed at the border.
08/06/2017 10:10:00 IRAQ
On September 25 Kurdistan to vote for independence from Baghdad
Hundreds of thousands of refugees - Christians, Muslims and Yazidis-escaped from the Islamic State have been sheltering in the region. The area is rich in oil and natural gas and has long been contended between local authorities and central government. Turkey, Syria and Iran against the project for fear of internal secessions.
11/09/2017 09:38:00 IRAQ
Barzani: Ready for new borders of Kurdistan
The President of Iraqi Kurdistan confirms his intention to go to the polls and to battle for the future of Kirkuk. The city must be a "symbol of coexistence of all ethnicities". The "Yes" victory does not automatically involve the declaration of independence, but will strengthen negotiations with the central government.
14/09/2017 15:06:00 IRAQ
Chaldean Patriarch calls for dialogue and reconciliation with respect to the Kurdistan referendum
As referendum day, 25 September, approaches tensions between Erbil and Baghdad rise. Mar Sako calls on "moderate" voices to defuse tensions. A new military confrontation would have "disastrous" consequences. Minorities are growing fearful. Source tells AsiaNews that “the situation is even more delicate”.
|
Editor's choices
ISRAEL – PALESTINENew Vicar of Jerusalem to focus on young people and education, future of peace and hope
Mgr Giacinto-Boulos Marcuzzo stressed the importance of education to ensure the future of new generations. The Church is a sign of "unity" in a context "marked by divisions" and a bridge in interfaith dialogue. The situation has gone from euphoria for peace to resignation over permanent conflict. He appeals to Western Christians to come as pilgrims to the Holy Land.
NEPALAs Dashain starts, mass slaughter of animals sparks protest by Buddhists and animal rights activists
Christopher Sharma
The 15-day event is the most important religious celebration in Nepal. Animal rights activists have gone to Hindu temples to raise awareness among believers. The stench of rotting dead animals fills the areas near the places of worship. Police have been deployed to prevent confrontation.
TOP10
21/09/2017 VATICAN
18/09/2017 JAPAN - VATICAN
Archbishop Kikuchi: In tune with the Pope and Card. Filoni for mission in Japan
Tarcisio Isao Kikuchi
21/09/2017 HOLY LAND
20/09/2017 SAUDI ARABIA
21/09/2017 VATICAN
18/09/2017 PHILIPPINES
Marawi: Fr. Chito, free after 4 months
Santosh Digal
19/09/2017 MYANMAR
19/09/2017 IRAQ
18/09/2017 SRI LANKA
‘Open Mosque Day’ in Colombo to bridge gap between Muslims and others
Melani Manel Perera
21/09/2017 VIETNAM
Newsletter
AsiaNews IS ALSO A MONTHLY!
AsiaNews monthly magazine (in Italian) is free.
News feed
|
Books
2003 © All rights reserved - AsiaNews C.F. e P.Iva: 00889190153 - GLACOM®