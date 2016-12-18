24 December 2016
AsiaNews.it Twitter AsiaNews.it Facebook
Geographic areas




  • > Africa
  • > Central Asia
  • > Europe
  • > Middle East
  • > Nord America
  • > North Asia
  • > South Asia
  •    - Afghanistan
  •    - Bangladesh
  •    - Bhutan
  •    - India
  •    - Nepal
  •    - Pakistan
  •    - Sri Lanka
  • > South East Asia
  • > South West Asia
  • > Sud America
  • > East Asia

    • mediazioni e arbitrati, risoluzione alternativa delle controversie e servizi di mediazione e arbitrato

    » 12/24/2016, 18.23

    INDIA

    An exceptional exchange of greetings among Christians, Muslims, Sikhs, Jains and Hindus in Varanasi (photos)

    Nirmala Carvalho

    An interfaith group engaged in intercommunal dialogue organised the event. Believers and leaders of various faiths celebrated the births of Muhammad, Jesus, the 10th Sikh guru, the 23rd Jain tirthankara and a Hindu harvest festival.

    Mumbai (AsiaNews) - In Varanasi, the Hindu holy city, members of the Christian, Islamic, Sikh, Jain and Hindu communities exchanged greetings.

    The Kashi Qaumi Ekta Manch or United Forum of Communal harmony of Kashi/Varanasi was behind this exceptional event. This inter-faith group is dedicated to developing a climate of dialogue and reconciliation among the city’s various communities.

    "For 16 years, Christians have led this program to promote harmony, peace and inter-faith cooperation,” said Anand Mathew, the group's founder and coordinator of the Vishwa Jyoti Communications, the information centre of the Indian Missionary Society, speaking to AsiaNews.

    Last Wednesday, believers and religious leaders from various denominations met to celebrate the sacred moments of their respective creeds: the birth of Muhammad (12 December), the birth of 23rd Jain tirthankara – Parshvanatha – (23 December), the coming of Jesus Christ (December 25), the birth of the 10th Sikh Guru Govind Singh (5 January), and the Hindu festival of Makar Sankranti harvest (January 15).

    Participants chanted Vedic hymns from the Hindu and Jain traditions, as well as Christmas carols.

    Fr Anildev, the Acharya of Matri Dham ashram (i.e. abode of the mother, dedicated to the Virgin Mary), pointed out that "Jesus was born in a manger to proclaim God’ love for humanity and bring peace to people of goodwill. This means that people must be willing to open their hearts to others."

    “Christmas,” he added, "is an opportunity to join Jesus’ mission to reconcile the whole universe with love".

    Anand Prakash Tiwary, a Hindu, said that the Makar Sankranti festival "is an invitation to return to nature, to create a better environment, and reject modernity that leads to destruction in the name of development."

    Mohammad Arif Khan, a Muslim, said that the Qurʾān, the holy book for Muhammad’s followers, "promotes respect for people of different faiths."

    Finally, Dr Kamaluddin Sheikh, an intellectual, appealed for "harmonious coexistence" among believers and religions.
    e-mail this to a friend Printable version

    TAGs
    india
    varanasi
    christmas
    religious freedom
    hinduism
    sikhism
    jainism
    islam
    coexistence











    See also



    Editor's choices
    CHINA – VATICAN
    Chinese Catholics "happy" with the Vatican statement on China: "It is not too late" for clarity



    For some, the Declaration is a "watershed" that marks the end of the Vatican’s silence on Chinese matters and religious freedom. Among the "positive signals" expected from the Chinese government, there is first of all "freedom of conscience" and respect for the free choice of bishops, priests and nuns. Some call for a "boycott" of the Assembly of Chinese Catholic Representatives.


    VATICAN - CHINA
    The Holy See on the Assembly of Catholic Representatives and Chengdu and Xichang episcopal ordinations

    Bernardo Cervellera

    A statement by the Vatican Press Office Director speaks of sharing the "pain" of Chinese Catholics  over the participation of an illegitimate bishop in the Chengdu and Xichang episcopal ordinations. Bishops not obliged to not attending the Assembly, which is "incompatible with Catholic doctrine." The Vatican expects "positive signals" from the government.


    AsiaNews IS ALSO A MONTHLY!

    AsiaNews monthly magazine (in Italian) is free.
     

    SUBSCRIBE NOW

    News feed

    Canale RSScanale RSS 

    Add to Google









     

    IRAN 2016 Banner

    2003 © All rights reserved - AsiaNews C.F. e P.Iva: 00889190153 - GLACOM®

    Copyright © 2003 AsiaNews C.F. 00889190153 All rights reserved. Content on this site is made available for personal, non-commercial use only. You may not reproduce, republish, sell or otherwise distribute the content or any modified or altered versions of it without the express written permission of the editor. Photos on AsiaNews.it are largely taken from the internet and thus considered to be in the public domain. Anyone contrary to their publication need only contact the editorial office which will immediately proceed to remove the photos.