» 02/15/2017, 11.16
TURKEY
Ankara, continues purges: 600 activists and pro-Kurdish politicians arrested
Several political activists arrested accused of alleged links to the PKK, which Ankara considers a terrorist group. Mayors of towns with a Kurdish majority relieved of their duties. HDP leaders: arrests aim to weaken the opposition ahead of the referendum on the presidential system.
08/02/2017 10:04:00 TURKEY
Erdogan’s purges continue: 4500 civil servants dismissed
These include 2,585 employees of the Ministry of Education, 893 of the Gendarmerie, 10 of the Supreme Court, 10 from the High Electoral Council and 88 from public television channel TRT. One of the most influential professors of Constitutional Law also fired. 41 thousand people arrested following the failed coup.
18/11/2016 09:41:00 TURKEY
Turkey, more post-coup purges: 103 academics arrested, two mayors expelled
The Istanbul judiciary has issued an arrest warrant for a hundred teachers from the Technical University of Yildiz. They are accused of sympathizing with the Islamic preacher Gülen. In Mardin, in the southeast of the country, two mayors removed on charges of corruption. One of them is an Aramean Christian woman. Both have been replaced by an official close to Ankara.
10/11/2016 09:26:00 TURKEY - UN
Ankara arrests a Turkish UN judge, in violation of diplomatic immunity
Sedaf Aydin Akay was detained on 21 September, for alleged links with the perpetrators of the July attempted coup. He is a member of the international tribunal on war crimes in the former Yugoslavia and Rwanda. The Turkish authorities have denied prison visits. His arrest caused the blockage of an appeal against a war criminal.
07/11/2016 12:49:00 TURKEY
"Sultan" Erdogan threatens to drag Turkey into a civil war
High tension after the arrest of the leaders of the Kurdish opposition party. An Armenian deputy cancels a trip to France to follow the evolution of the situation. Warnings of a "coup" against "rights and pluralism". The anti-Kurdish policies of the President and the similarities with the phase that preceded the genocide in 1915. From prison Demirtas speaks of "illegal detention".
04/11/2016 10:20:00 TURKEY
Explosion in Diyarbakir after the arrest of two pro-Kurdish leaders
