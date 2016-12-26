|
|
» 01/02/2017, 08.59
HONG KONG - CHINA
Anti-government march in defense of localist parliamentarians. Beijing warns against "subversion"
Only 9 thousand people take part. 1.43 million Hong Kong dollars collected to pay the legal costs of the pro-democracy deputies at risk of expulsion. China’s representative sets limits to the democratic movement.
See also
17/10/2014 HONG KONG - CHINA
As police clear Mong Kok, expectations and doubts about the talks with the government persist
Early this morning police cleared more barricades. Only the southbound lane on Nathan Road and a small area in Causeway Bay are still occupied. Students are preparing for talks with the government; however, many expect the latter will use "tricks". For Lee Cheuk-yan, talks are useless unless "there is some concession".
14/01/2015 HONG KONG - CHINA
Occupy's yellow umbrellas in Hong Kong's parliament against chief executive
A group of about 20 pro-democracy lawmakers opened up umbrellas, symbol of the protest movement, in the Legislative Council's chamber, urging Leung to quit. Outside the building, they continued their protest. In his first speech since last year's pro-democracy demonstrations, Hong Kong's pro-Beijing leader remains steadfast in his position. For him, "Hong Kong's power originates from the central authorities," and its "high degree of autonomy" is "not an absolute".
21/06/2007 HONG KONG – CHINA
Pro-universal suffrage march to go ahead on July 1
The Hong Kong legislature defeats a motion of support for the July 1 march. People will never the less take to the streets to demand universal suffrage which Beijing had pledged for 2008 but which it has so far failed to deliver.
07/11/2016 09:52:00 HONG KONG - CHINA
Beijing bans localist deputies from Hong Kong parliament. Clashes in Central
Democrats say Beijing decree voids the territory’s judicial system. At least 11 thousand protesters clash with police. Governor CY Leung pressed to pass a law on security, rejected many times by the population.
22/09/2016 15:12:00 HONG KONG
Eddie Chu attacks town planning, says Hong Kong should stand with the weak
The youngest lawmaker elected to Hong Kong’s Legislative Council has not yet been sworn in, but he has already said that he will stand with the poor, not with the lobbies for the rich. The bone of contention is the Wang Chau housing project, which would come at the expense of three villages. He warns Hong Kongers not to be distracted by the chief executive’s “tears”.
|
CHINA – VATICANOld guard and illegitimate bishops dominate the new Catholic Assembly
Elizabeth Li
Ma Yinglin and Fang Xingyao are re-elected presidents of the Bishops Council and the Patriotic Association, respectively. The principles of independence, autonomy, self-management and sinicisation are extolled. There is no "positive signal" as hoped by the Vatican.
CHINA - VATICANAssembly of Chinese Catholic Representatives extolls "independence and autonomy"
Bernardo Cervellera
59 bishops present at assembly, as well as the state administration for religious affairs director and members of the United Front. Future changes in the leadership of the Council of Bishops and the Patriotic Association. Extolling of autonomy (from the Holy See), a non-positive sign. The Global Times reiterates preconditions for dialogue. A state church. The criticism of Card. Joseph Zen and Hong Kong’s Justice and Peace. One Catholic: This assembly is a slap in the face to the Vatican.
