|
Geographic areas
|
» 01/07/2017, 11.43
LEBANON - SAUDI ARABIA
Aoun in Riyadh, asserts independence on visit with Saudi "enemies"
On assuming the presidency, Aoun will not bow to past constraints and aims to restore the Land of the Cedar’s to its role as a nation of encounter.
See also
08/10/2009 MIDDLE EAST
High expectations and few illusions for King Abdullah’s visit to Damascus
The meeting between the Saudi king and the Syrian president could reduce many of the tensions in the Middle East, from the formation of a government in Lebanon to reconciliation among the Palestinians. But it is highly unlikely to lead to a real distancing between Damascus and Tehran.
08/02/2007 MIDDLE EAST
Iran-Saudi Arabia confrontation play out in Hamas-Fatah talks
Success in reconciling Palestinian factions would strengthen Riyadh’s hand in the struggle for leadership in the Middle East.
04/01/2016 MIDDLE EAST – ISLAM
As riots break out in the Muslim world, Bahrain and Sudan severe diplomatic relations with Iran
Manama and Khartoum follow Riyadh. The United Arab Emirates downgrade their diplomatic relations with Iran to the level of chargé d’affaires. Demonstrations and clashes spread in Bahrain, Lebanon, Pakistan, and Indian Kashmir. Three Sunni mosques are bombed in Iraq. Iranian President Hassan Rouhani expresses balanced words. Al-Nimr’s brother slams the violence.
07/08/2014 LEBANON - MIDDLE EAST
Lebanon, the next battleground in the Islamist war for a world Caliphate
In the past few days, fighting took place between regular army troops and jihadist groups along Lebanon's eastern border. Combat has been centred on the strategically important town of Arsal. Tensions are mounting in Lebanon's predominantly Sunni areas. The deadlock in the presidential election is a source of further tension.
20/07/2015 LEBANON-MIDDLE EAST
Patriarch Rai in prayer to Saint Charbel for the election of the President and the respect of the constitution
In Annaya there are celebrations for the 50th anniversary of the beatification of the Maronite saint. Since May 2014, the country has no president and all sessions of parliament are boycotted by Hezbollah group and Michel Aoun, linked to Iran. Samir Geagea, leader of the Lebanese Forces, travelled to Jeddah to meet king Salman of Saudi Arabia.
|
Editor's choices
CHINA – VATICANOld guard and illegitimate bishops dominate the new Catholic Assembly
Elizabeth Li
Ma Yinglin and Fang Xingyao are re-elected presidents of the Bishops Council and the Patriotic Association, respectively. The principles of independence, autonomy, self-management and sinicisation are extolled. There is no "positive signal" as hoped by the Vatican.
CHINA - VATICANAssembly of Chinese Catholic Representatives extolls "independence and autonomy"
Bernardo Cervellera
59 bishops present at assembly, as well as the state administration for religious affairs director and members of the United Front. Future changes in the leadership of the Council of Bishops and the Patriotic Association. Extolling of autonomy (from the Holy See), a non-positive sign. The Global Times reiterates preconditions for dialogue. A state church. The criticism of Card. Joseph Zen and Hong Kong’s Justice and Peace. One Catholic: This assembly is a slap in the face to the Vatican.
TOP10
02/01/2017 FRANCE " ISLAM
02/01/2017 IRAQ
31/12/2016 VATICAN
01/01/2017 VATICAN
01/01/2017 VATICAN
03/01/2017 MYANMAR
02/01/2017 VATICAN
02/01/2017 PHILIPPINES " CHINA
05/01/2017 MYANMAR
Newsletter
AsiaNews IS ALSO A MONTHLY!
AsiaNews monthly magazine (in Italian) is free.
News feed
|
Books
2003 © All rights reserved - AsiaNews C.F. e P.Iva: 00889190153 - GLACOM®