26 January 2017
    01/26/2017

    ISRAEL - PALESTINE - UN

    Arab League against Israel: the colonies, a sign of "contempt" for the international community



    Ahmed Aboul Gheit statement on behalf of the organization leaders. The Netanyahu government wants to "derail" all "efforts" for the two-state solution. The UN Security Council does not comment on the settlement expansion plans.

     

    Jerusalem (AsiaNews / Agencies) - The Arab League condemns Israel's plans, which intends to build thousands of new settlements in the Occupied Territories of the West Bank. For the organization they are a sign of "contempt" for the international community and an "obstacle" to peace.

    The decision of the Jewish state has already met opposition from the United Nations . However, this does not seem to curb the plans of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his government, strengthened by strong support from the new US administration led by Donald Trump.

    On 24 January, Israel approved the construction of 2,500 new housing units, in the context of a wider project promoted in recent years. After months of tensions with the outgoing administration led by Barack Obama, who has effectively endorsed a UN resolution against the settlements, the change in the White House has accelerated the expansionist policy of Israel.

    From its headquarters in Cairo Ahmed Aboul Gheit, head of the Arab League, reports that the expansion plan of the colonies "confirms the approach of the Israeli government, which is full of contempt and defiance to the will expressed by the international community." The Arab leaders also accuse Israel of "derailing" all "efforts" in place for the application of the two-state solution.

    Finally, as many analysts and experts also agree, Ahmed Aboul Gheit believes that the Israeli government and Prime Minister Netanyahu will feel "strengthened" in their decisions following the latest international developments. The reference, obviously, is to the election of Trump who during the election campaign had also disclosed that he will transfer the US embassy to Jerusalem.

    If the Arab League strongly condemns the moves by Israel, the United Nations Security Council seems inert. After a closed-door meeting that took place yesterday, the delegates failed to take a position on recent regional developments.

    The representatives of the 15 member countries have heard the UN special envoy for the Middle East Nikolay Mladenov, but have not proposed any measures against Israel. Moreover, the new US ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley has yet to present his credentials to UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres.

    Meanwhile, the Palestinian diplomatic representative Riyad Mansour addressed the Security Council, urging them to enforce the resolution adopted in December. Israel cannot, he added, "ignore" international law in this way.
