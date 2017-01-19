|
ISRAEL - PALESTINE - UN
Arab League against Israel: the colonies, a sign of "contempt" for the international community
Ahmed Aboul Gheit statement on behalf of the organization leaders. The Netanyahu government wants to "derail" all "efforts" for the two-state solution. The UN Security Council does not comment on the settlement expansion plans.
23/12/2016 09:11:00 EGYPT-US-UN
UN resolution on Israel and the settlements postponed after Trump intervention
A draft submitted by Egypt, was withdrawn the next day. US President-elect, not yet in office, imposed US veto.
23/01/2017 13:42:00 ISRAEL - PALESTINE
Waiting for Trump, Netanyahu gives green light to hundreds of new settlements
The meeting between the prime minister and the US president will be in February. The Jerusalem municipality has approved 556 new homes in the settlements of Pisgat Zeev, Ramot and Ramat Shlomo. With Trump’s swearing in to office, Israel sees a "new era" in relations between the two countries. Pressure from the extreme right for expansion of controversial Maaleh Adumim settlement, frozen in led up to the Washington Summit.
17/11/2016 13:06:00 ISRAEL - PALESTINE
Jerusalem, law legalizing the seizure of Palestinians land
Knesset approves the first reading of the far right norm that would legalize the seizure of private Palestinian land. For the final vote an absolute majority is needed. Peace Now: Netanyahu is "focused on internal power struggle." Bernard Sabella: " European interventions and unity among Palestinians essential ". Doubts about Trump and US policies. The sunsets on the project of "two peoples, two states."
15/11/2016 18:45:00 ISRAEL – PALESTINE
Amona affair and settlement policy to determine the future of the Netanyahu government
Israel’s Supreme Court orders the dismantlement of an outpost northeast of Ramallah by 25 December. Right-wing cabinet members call on residents to resist and approve bill to legalise the outpost retrospectively. Thousands of people are said to be ready to “defend” it. Palestinians turn to international law and announce recourse to the UN.
29/12/2016 09:56:00 ISRAEL - PALESTINE - USA
Rift deepens between (outgoing) US administration and Israel over settlements
Kerry said in his last speech that the two-state solution "is the only way to peace." And the settlements are "a threat". Netanyahu replies: "prejudiced" speech and "unbalanced words ". President elect Trump on Twitter: "Israel hold on." The Jerusalem municipality has postponed the vote for the go-ahead for 492 new homes in the east.
VATICAN - USAPope to Trump: America’s greatness is measured by its attention to the poor
Pope Francis exalts the "rich spiritual and ethical values that have shaped the history of the American people” and the nation’s “commitment to the advancement of human dignity and freedom worldwide ". Concerns " for the poor, the outcast and those in need who, like Lazarus, stand before our door ". The oath Trump preceded by various prayers of Catholic, Protestant, Jewish Representatives. The slogan "America first" will guide political choices. String criticism of the establishment. China’s caution and the enthusiasm of the president of Taiwan.
CHINA - UNITED STATESThe Trump era begins: The China-US relationship and the risk of war
Wei Jingsheng
As the inauguration ceremony of the Trump presidency approaches, the Propaganda Bureau of the Chinese Communist Party has banned all journalists from “unauthorized criticism" of Trump’ words and deeds. According to the great dissident Wei Jingsheng there is a chance that Trump will force China into fair trade deals, possibly leading to political and legal reforms. A trade war is an option.
