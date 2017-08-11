|
IRAQ
Archbishop of Basra: A Christian school open to all to counter poverty and illiteracy
For the first time since 1970, a Christian educational institute is established in south Iraq. The opening is scheduled for the next school year. It will have Christian, Muslim, and Mandaean teachers. Msgr. Habib: Proclaiming God through "the education of new generations". Opening the doors of hope, creating employment for adults, and improving relations with Muslims.
|
