|
|
» 02/07/2017, 16.23
INDONESIA
Mathias Hariyadi
Archbishop of Jakarta: vote against extremism and violence
Local elections are set for 15 February in Jakarta, the provinces and regencies in a country where tensions are rising due to campaigns and protests promoted by extremist Muslims. The capital’s Christian governor is one of their target. For Mgr Suharyo, the Church is nonpartisan, but it defends the fundamental values of the state.
See also
22/10/2009 INDONESIA
Bishop of Jakarta: with my heart in Semarang, I respond with confidence to my new mission
On October 28, Mgr. Ignatius Pr Suharyo will enter the capital as coadjutor bishop in the archdiocese. After 12 years he leaves the Archdiocese of Semarang, in Central Java, the cradle of Indonesian Catholicism. In his last pastoral letter, the prelate expresses "gratitude" and asks for "prayers and support."
28/05/2016 16:35:00 INDONESIA
Jakarta archbishop calls for conversion to meet the environmental urgency in country’s forests
In a pastoral letter, Mgr Ignatius Suharyo calls on the faithful to heed the plea in Pope Francis’ Laudato Si. Pollution and deforestation have placed a huge burden on Indonesia’s environment. In the past 15 years, some ten million acres of forests have been lost. Working for the environment meets a moral call and needs new rules of conduct.
03/06/2016 10:51:00 INDONESIA
Jakarta, Church commemorates the Pancasila
President Widodo announces that from next year on June 1st will be a national holiday to mark the birth of Pancasila, the "five pillars" of the national Constitution. Archdiocese of Jakarta holds special masses for national unity. The archbishop of the capital: "This guarantees peace despite differences within society."
|
Editor's choices
USA - MIDDLE EASTTrump’s decree against seven Islamic countries is not in favor of Christians
Bernardo Cervellera
The freezing of visas for travelers from Iran, Iraq, Syria, Somalia, Yemen, Libya and Sudan justified by the fact that "many Christians have died in the Middle East". Sako: Christians viewed with prejudice, as "protected" by the Western powers. Fomenting a war between the West and the Islamic world it is a constant for Bush, Obama and Trump.
CHINARichard Madsen: Religion is growing in China and therefore must be controlled (Part One)
The famous sociologist from S. Diego University (California) explains the Chinese Communist Party policy toward religion. In 30 years nothing has changed. The new directives of Xi Jinping mirror those of Deng, but with new nationalist accents. Christianity and Islam are seen as "foreign" and suspicious religions.
TOP10
04/02/2017 INDIA
01/02/2017 USA - MIDDLE EAST
Trump’s decree against seven Islamic countries is not in favor of Christians
Bernardo Cervellera
02/02/2017 JAPAN - UNITED STATES
The movie ‘Silence’, apostasy and the joy of martyrdom
Bernardo Cervellera
01/02/2017 CHINA
01/02/2017 LAOS " CHINA
01/02/2017 INDIA - USA
03/02/2017 VATICAN
01/02/2017 PAKISTAN
03/02/2017 BANGLADESH - VATICAN
Newsletter
AsiaNews IS ALSO A MONTHLY!
AsiaNews monthly magazine (in Italian) is free.
News feed
|
Books
2003 © All rights reserved - AsiaNews C.F. e P.Iva: 00889190153 - GLACOM®