|
|
» 01/13/2017, 13.24
CHINA
As Chinese exports drop in December, all eyes are on Trump
In 2016, Chinese exports fell by 7.7 per cent, the worst decline since 2009. With Trump’s victory, the yuan weakened to its lowest level since 2009.
See also
|
Editor's choices
CHINA – VATICANOld guard and illegitimate bishops dominate the new Catholic Assembly
Elizabeth Li
Ma Yinglin and Fang Xingyao are re-elected presidents of the Bishops Council and the Patriotic Association, respectively. The principles of independence, autonomy, self-management and sinicisation are extolled. There is no "positive signal" as hoped by the Vatican.
CHINA - VATICANAssembly of Chinese Catholic Representatives extolls "independence and autonomy"
Bernardo Cervellera
59 bishops present at assembly, as well as the state administration for religious affairs director and members of the United Front. Future changes in the leadership of the Council of Bishops and the Patriotic Association. Extolling of autonomy (from the Holy See), a non-positive sign. The Global Times reiterates preconditions for dialogue. A state church. The criticism of Card. Joseph Zen and Hong Kong’s Justice and Peace. One Catholic: This assembly is a slap in the face to the Vatican.
TOP10
11/01/2017 INDONESIA
07/01/2017 LEBANON - SAUDI ARABIA
09/01/2017 VATICAN
06/01/2017 VATICAN
07/01/2017 PAKISTAN
08/01/2017 VATICAN
07/01/2017 UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
12/01/2017 INDONESIA
11/01/2017 MALAYSIA - MYANMAR
Newsletter
AsiaNews IS ALSO A MONTHLY!
AsiaNews monthly magazine (in Italian) is free.
News feed
|
Books
2003 © All rights reserved - AsiaNews C.F. e P.Iva: 00889190153 - GLACOM®