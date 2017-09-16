|
|
» 09/22/2017, 17.10
NEPAL
Christopher Sharma
As Dashain starts, mass slaughter of animals sparks protest by Buddhists and animal rights activists
The 15-day event is the most important religious celebration in Nepal. Animal rights activists have gone to Hindu temples to raise awareness among believers. The stench of rotting dead animals fills the areas near the places of worship. Police have been deployed to prevent confrontation.
See also
26/05/2010 CHINA
China-US dialogue: restrictions on dissidents until June 4
Lawyers, intellectuals, writers deprived of their liberty for fear that they meet with people or contact media. The presence of international political figures (currently from U.S., soon from the EU) increases pressures, controls, forced removals from Beijing.
21/01/2010 UZBEKISTAN
Torture in Uzbekistan: systematic and unpunished
Pro- rights groups denounced the systematic use of torture by police and officials to extract confessions or to "punish" opponents. Their complaints go unheard and the judiciary is not independent from the executive.
01/07/2006 BANGLADESH
Special squad and police kill 160 in 6 months
A report by a human rights centre documents the killings, which were described by the media as deaths occurring in "crossfire" or in "encounters" with security forces. But in reality they were executions.
25/08/2006 CHINA
Shandong: blind activist condemned to four years in prison
Chen Guangcheng, who denounced forced abortions in his home province, was found guilty of damaging a car and blocking traffic. Yesterday, sentence was also handed down to Zhao Yan, accused of revealing state secrets abroad: three years for "fraud".
02/03/2006 CHINA
Hundreds of activists arrested in lead-up to National People's Congress
More than 400 people who wanted to submit petitions were taken away during the night. Dissidents and human rights activists are arrested to ensure the session of the National People's Congress unfolds peacefully.
|
Editor's choices
JAPAN - VATICANArchbishop Kikuchi: In tune with the Pope and Card. Filoni for mission in Japan
Tarcisio Isao Kikuchi
The bishop of Niigata and President of Caritas Japan comments on yesterday’s papal message sent to the bishops of Japan. The journey stages of Card. Filoni, which will also touch Fukushima. The question of the relationship with the Neocatechumenal Way is still "unresolved".
VATICAN - JAPANPope to Japanese Bishops: Be the salt and light of society, even going against the trends
During the pastoral visit of Card. Fernando Filoni, Prefect of Propaganda Fide, to the Land of the Rising Sun, Pope Francis urges the bishops and the Japanese Church to renew their missionary commitment to society, marked by suicides, divorces, religious formalism, material and spiritual poverty. The request to collaborate with ecclesial movements, perhaps in memory of the controversy with the Neocatechumenal Way.
TOP10
18/09/2017 JAPAN - VATICAN
Archbishop Kikuchi: In tune with the Pope and Card. Filoni for mission in Japan
Tarcisio Isao Kikuchi
21/09/2017 VATICAN
15/09/2017 PAKISTAN " MYANMAR
Lahore Catholic NGO to help Rohingya in trouble
Kamran Chaudhry
20/09/2017 SAUDI ARABIA
16/09/2017 SYRIA
17/09/2017 VATICAN
18/09/2017 VATICAN - JAPAN
16/09/2017 INDIA
21/09/2017 HOLY LAND
16/09/2017 PAKISTAN
Newsletter
AsiaNews IS ALSO A MONTHLY!
AsiaNews monthly magazine (in Italian) is free.
News feed
|
Books
2003 © All rights reserved - AsiaNews C.F. e P.Iva: 00889190153 - GLACOM®