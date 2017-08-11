08 November 2017
AsiaNews.it Twitter AsiaNews.it Facebook
Geographic areas




  • > Africa
  • > Central Asia
  • > Europe
  • > Middle East
  • > Nord America
  • > North Asia
  • > South Asia
  • > South East Asia
  • > South West Asia
  • > Sud America
  • > East Asia
  •    - China
  •    - Hong Kong
  •    - Japan
  •    - Macau
  •    - North Korea
  •    - South Korea
  •    - Taiwan


    • » 11/08/2017, 13.50

    PHILIPPINES – CHINA – UNITED STATES

    As Manila and Beijing start a new course in the South China Sea, Washington remains vigilant



    Tensions between China and the Philippines over disputed islands are defused. The two countries had already agreed not to occupy new areas. ASEAN and China have agreed to a code of conduct in maritime disputes. Since Duterte came to power, relations between the US and the Philippines have deteriorated. China and Russia are courting the Philippines.

    Manila (AsiaNews/Agencies) – Following protests by Beijing, Filipino President Rodrigo Duterte ordered the withdrawal of a structure on a disputed sandbank near an island Philippines occupies in the southern Chinese Sea.

    Washington is following the evolution of diplomatic relations between the two countries as President Donald Trump's visits Asia, which  will determine the future of US influence in the region, according to analysts.

    Filipino Defence Secretary Delfin Lorenzana told reporters on the side-lines of a forum on the upcoming ASEAN summit today that in August Filipino troops had built a hut on the sandbar, 4km off Thitu island, for use as a shelter for Filipino fishermen.

    Soon after, Chinese patrol boats approached the sandbar and demanded that the hut be removed.

    Mr Lorenzana said that President Duterte then instructed troops to remove the hut, after he was informed that the Philippines and China had already agreed not to occupy new land features in the South China Sea.

    In August ASEAN and China had also agreed on a framework for a code of conduct to manage disputes in the South China Sea, an issue that is set to be discussed when ASEAN leaders meet in Manila next week.

    The sandbar lies between Thitu, where the Philippines has a small community and a contingent of marines, and Subi reef, where China has built a sprawling island.

    By exploiting some ambiguity in international law, Beijing claims a substantial portion of the sea (almost 85 per cent), including the Spratly and Paracel Islands, something contested by Vietnam, Taiwan, the Philippines, Brunei and Malaysia.

    In order to ensure control of the main maritime routes in the sea, China is building a series of artificial islands with military installations and lighthouses.

    As Washington monitors the situation, the US president is on one of the most sensitive Asian tours of recent years.

    The crisis in the Korean peninsula and the economic consequences of the withdrawal of the US from the Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP), one of Trump’s first official acts, are some of the issues at the centre of talks in Japan (5-7 November), South Korea (7-8 November), China (8-10 November), and Vietnam (10-11 November).

    Filipino President Rodrigo Duterte and Trump will meet in Manila on the last leg of the latter’s trip to Asia (12-13 November).

    Relations between the two countries have deteriorated under the Duterte government, especially after former US President Barack Obama criticised Duterte’s brutal war on drugs.

    Duterte reacted by insulting Obama and announcing his country’s "separation" from the United States, its former colonial ruler and the Philippines’s historic ally.

    Meanwhile, Russia and China have been courting the Philippines to move it away from the United States, something the latter is bound to counter.

    For many analysts, the meeting between the two controversial leaders will be decisive.
    e-mail this to a friend Printable version

    TAGs
    philippines
    china
    united states
    duterte
    trump
    disputes
    diplomacy
    economics
    south china sea











    See also

    04/03/2008 CHINA
    Ordinary stories about extraordinary injustice inflicted by state corporations on employees
    Workers who protest for their rights are arrested and mistreated, in Xinjiang they might even be accused of being dangerous Muslim separatists. One oil worker talks about her story, one of abuses and government collusion.

    19/03/2008 CHINA
    The two worlds and dreams of China and its Olympics
    So far the Games have led to more repression of human rights. They also remain a distant concern for most ordinary people who are more worried about health care, education, corruption, work. An expert on workers’ rights says something might change from the bottom up.

    12/06/2009 CHINA
    Beijing bans new plants if they do not generate clean energy
    Two energy companies, China Huaneng Group e China Huadian Group, are accused of damming a river without approval to build hydro-electric plants.

    19/02/2009 CHINA
    Violent crackdown by Chinese authorities on dissent now a daily occurrence
    More than 60 evangelical leaders are detained for meeting without authorisation. A Beijing law firm is shut for providing legal counsel to pro-rights activists. Anyone mentioning Charter 08 is persecuted. Ruling clique is steadfast in trying to impose its will, with violence if necessary.

    17/02/2006 CHINA
    Press censorship: purging editors and publishing denials
    The Bingdian Weekly is back on newsstands, but its editors and articles of criticism are gone. Others lose their jobs for publishing articles on social problems and government shortcomings.
    Editor's choices
    VATICAN - ITALY
    Pope: No more war, its only fruit is death, 'our self-destruction'



    Marking the Feast of All Souls, Francis celebrated Mass at the American Cemetery in Nettuno. "When so many times in history men think of a war, they are convinced of bringing a new world, they are convinced of making a 'spring'. It ends in a winter, ugly, cruel, with the reign of terror and death."


    SYRIA-VATICAN
    Nuncio to Damascus: 'Open hospitals', Catholics on frontline of healthcare emergency



    Catholic and Caritas hospitals open for injured and ill, Christians and Muslims. Appeal for support for those who can not pay for medical care. Solidarity of Pope Francis. Difficulties for the civilian population, with rising prices and widespread disillusionment. Turbulent climate, with rocket launches and mortar fire still widespread.


    AsiaNews IS ALSO A MONTHLY!

    AsiaNews monthly magazine (in Italian) is free.
     

    SUBSCRIBE NOW

    News feed

    Canale RSScanale RSS 

    Add to Google









     

    IRAN 2016 Banner

    2003 © All rights reserved - AsiaNews C.F. e P.Iva: 00889190153 - GLACOM®

    Copyright © 2003 AsiaNews C.F. 00889190153 All rights reserved. Content on this site is made available for personal, non-commercial use only. You may not reproduce, republish, sell or otherwise distribute the content or any modified or altered versions of it without the express written permission of the editor. Photos on AsiaNews.it are largely taken from the internet and thus considered to be in the public domain. Anyone contrary to their publication need only contact the editorial office which will immediately proceed to remove the photos.