|
|
» 11/08/2017, 13.50
PHILIPPINES – CHINA – UNITED STATES
As Manila and Beijing start a new course in the South China Sea, Washington remains vigilant
Tensions between China and the Philippines over disputed islands are defused. The two countries had already agreed not to occupy new areas. ASEAN and China have agreed to a code of conduct in maritime disputes. Since Duterte came to power, relations between the US and the Philippines have deteriorated. China and Russia are courting the Philippines.
See also
04/03/2008 CHINA
Ordinary stories about extraordinary injustice inflicted by state corporations on employees
Workers who protest for their rights are arrested and mistreated, in Xinjiang they might even be accused of being dangerous Muslim separatists. One oil worker talks about her story, one of abuses and government collusion.
19/03/2008 CHINA
The two worlds and dreams of China and its Olympics
So far the Games have led to more repression of human rights. They also remain a distant concern for most ordinary people who are more worried about health care, education, corruption, work. An expert on workers’ rights says something might change from the bottom up.
12/06/2009 CHINA
Beijing bans new plants if they do not generate clean energy
Two energy companies, China Huaneng Group e China Huadian Group, are accused of damming a river without approval to build hydro-electric plants.
19/02/2009 CHINA
Violent crackdown by Chinese authorities on dissent now a daily occurrence
More than 60 evangelical leaders are detained for meeting without authorisation. A Beijing law firm is shut for providing legal counsel to pro-rights activists. Anyone mentioning Charter 08 is persecuted. Ruling clique is steadfast in trying to impose its will, with violence if necessary.
17/02/2006 CHINA
Press censorship: purging editors and publishing denials
The Bingdian Weekly is back on newsstands, but its editors and articles of criticism are gone. Others lose their jobs for publishing articles on social problems and government shortcomings.
|
Editor's choices
VATICAN - ITALYPope: No more war, its only fruit is death, 'our self-destruction'
Marking the Feast of All Souls, Francis celebrated Mass at the American Cemetery in Nettuno. "When so many times in history men think of a war, they are convinced of bringing a new world, they are convinced of making a 'spring'. It ends in a winter, ugly, cruel, with the reign of terror and death."
SYRIA-VATICANNuncio to Damascus: 'Open hospitals', Catholics on frontline of healthcare emergency
Catholic and Caritas hospitals open for injured and ill, Christians and Muslims. Appeal for support for those who can not pay for medical care. Solidarity of Pope Francis. Difficulties for the civilian population, with rising prices and widespread disillusionment. Turbulent climate, with rocket launches and mortar fire still widespread.
TOP10
03/11/2017 LEBANON - SAUDI ARABIA
06/11/2017 LEBANON " SAUDI ARABIA
03/11/2017 FRANCE - ISLAM
Islamist preacher who wants to humble Christians
Kamel Abderrahmani*
06/11/2017 SAUDI ARABIA
04/11/2017 SAUDI ARABIA " IRAN
07/11/2017 RUSSIA
Kirill: The Bolshevik Apocalypse caused by the betrayal of intelligentsia
Vladimir Rozanskij
02/11/2017 MALAYSIA
02/11/2017 VATICAN " ITALY
02/11/2017 VATICAN - ITALY
Newsletter
AsiaNews IS ALSO A MONTHLY!
AsiaNews monthly magazine (in Italian) is free.
News feed
|
Books
2003 © All rights reserved - AsiaNews C.F. e P.Iva: 00889190153 - GLACOM®