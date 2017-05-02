|
|
» 05/08/2017, 19.26
SOUTH KOREA
As South Koreans vote for president tomorrow, Pyongyang hopes for dialogue
Liberal Democratic candidate Moon Jae-in remains the favorite. The paper of North Korea’s ruling party hopes to see conservatives out: they are too close to Trump.
See also
|
Editor's choices
EGYPT – VATICANPope in Egypt: Egypt called to condemn violence and poverty in the Middle East
In his address to Egyptian authorities, Francis stressed Egypt’s role and responsibility in the future of the region. "In the fragile and complex situation of today’s world, which I have described as ‘a world war being fought piecemeal’, it needs to be clearly stated that no civilized society can be built without repudiating every ideology of evil, violence and extremism that presumes to suppress others and to annihilate diversity by manipulating and profaning the Sacred Name of God.”
ISLAM – VATICAN – EGYPTA Muslim writes to the pope: Dear Pope Francis . . .
Kamel Abderrahmani
He admires the charity shown by the pontiff towards Syrian Muslim refugees, and his push in favour of love and against hatred. Islamic scholars are not like this, he says, they do not denounce Daesh’s hatred and do nothing for Christians. He calls on the pontiff to press President to Sisi and Al Azhar to reform Islam. Without this Al Azhar risks being the academy of world fundamentalism. Here is the letter from our friend and collaborator Kamel Abderrahmani.
TOP10
04/05/2017 RUSSIA
Russian Orthodox against Jehovah's Witnesses
Vladimir Rozanskij
04/05/2017 INDIA
02/05/2017 VATICAN
02/05/2017 EGYPT " VATICAN " ISLAM
05/05/2017 EGYPT - VATICAN - ISLAM
02/05/2017 PAKISTAN
03/05/2017 SYRIA
05/05/2017 SYRIA - UN
04/05/2017 VATICAN " VIETNAM
05/05/2017 VATICAN
Newsletter
AsiaNews IS ALSO A MONTHLY!
AsiaNews monthly magazine (in Italian) is free.
News feed
|
Books
2003 © All rights reserved - AsiaNews C.F. e P.Iva: 00889190153 - GLACOM®