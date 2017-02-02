|
VATICAN – CHINA
As Vatican defends China over organ trafficking, Huang Jiefu says he plays no diplomatic role
Conference participants criticise China, claiming it hides trafficking in prisoners’ organs. ““Are they doing any illegal transplantation of organs in China? We can’t say. But we want to strengthen the movement for change,” said Mgr Sánchez Morondo. Huang was invited to the Vatican only as transplant expert. Some suspect that the Holy See wants to ingratiate itself with Beijing to continue their dialogue.
|
