|
|
» 09/26/2017, 17.15
PAKISTAN
Kamran Chaudhry
As an Islamic State flag is found in Islamabad, government is accused of ineffectiveness
Police removed a slogan under a billboard praising the Islamic Caliphate. Pakistani authorities have always denied the presence of the Islamic State group in the country. But for years, the terrorist programme has been taught in school. Religious parties make gains in by-election.
See also
|
Editor's choices
ISRAEL – PALESTINENew Vicar of Jerusalem to focus on young people and education, future of peace and hope
Mgr Giacinto-Boulos Marcuzzo stressed the importance of education to ensure the future of new generations. The Church is a sign of "unity" in a context "marked by divisions" and a bridge in interfaith dialogue. The situation has gone from euphoria for peace to resignation over permanent conflict. He appeals to Western Christians to come as pilgrims to the Holy Land.
NEPALAs Dashain starts, mass slaughter of animals sparks protest by Buddhists and animal rights activists
Christopher Sharma
The 15-day event is the most important religious celebration in Nepal. Animal rights activists have gone to Hindu temples to raise awareness among believers. The stench of rotting dead animals fills the areas near the places of worship. Police have been deployed to prevent confrontation.
TOP10
21/09/2017 VATICAN
21/09/2017 HOLY LAND
20/09/2017 SAUDI ARABIA
25/09/2017 RUSSIA
Hilarion: Russia and European Christians for the Salvation of the Continent
Vladimir Rozanskij
21/09/2017 VATICAN
24/09/2017 VATICAN
22/09/2017 VATICAN
23/09/2017 VATICAN
21/09/2017 IRAQ
21/09/2017 VIETNAM
Newsletter
AsiaNews IS ALSO A MONTHLY!
AsiaNews monthly magazine (in Italian) is free.
News feed
|
Books
2003 © All rights reserved - AsiaNews C.F. e P.Iva: 00889190153 - GLACOM®