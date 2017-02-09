|
|
» 02/15/2017, 17.49
SYRIA
As fighting intensifies in Southern Syria, Jordan gets ready to intervene
The city of Dara'a is the scene of fierce fighting between Syria’s regular army and armed rebels. An intervention by Jordan seems a possibility. Jihadis want to “liberate” the country. Meanwhile, discussions centre on a possible Sunni zone from Dara'a to Deir Ez Zor.
See also
|
Editor's choices
VATICAN-CHINA-HONG KONGCard. Tong’s article on China-Holy See dialogue, arouses joy and dismay
Bernardo Cervellera
The Hong Kong bishop’s optimism over a change in the method of appointing bishops and the function of the Patriotic Association. But it is unclear whether it is real change or just nominal, in words. Underground bishops are patriotic and love their country, but the Party is suspicious of them. Freedom in episcopal appointments is “essential", but the bishops are not free to exercise their ministry. Patriotic bishops controlled in their visits with members of the universal Church. The "bugs" (hidden microphones) in a bishop’s office.
HONG KONG-CHINA-VATICANCard. Tong: The future of Sino-Vatican dialogue from an ecclesiological point of view
Card. John Tong
The Hong Kong Cardinal outlines the steps that hope to propel dialogue between China and the Holy See. Themes include the Pope's role in the appointment of bishops; A change of vision in the Patriotic Association; the possible integration of the underground bishops in the Episcopal Conference. A new article by card. John Tong, following a previous article published a few months ago on "Communion of the Church in China with the universal Church."
TOP10
09/02/2017 HONG KONG-CHINA-VATICAN
09/02/2017 VATICAN-CHINA-HONG KONG
Card. Tong’s article on China-Holy See dialogue, arouses joy and dismay
Bernardo Cervellera
09/02/2017 ISLAM - MOROCCO
10/02/2017 VATICAN
11/02/2017 VATICAN
13/02/2017 INDIA
13/02/2017 INDIA
09/02/2017 VATICAN
13/02/2017 CHINA - VATICAN
13/02/2017 CHINA-VATICAN
Newsletter
AsiaNews IS ALSO A MONTHLY!
AsiaNews monthly magazine (in Italian) is free.
News feed
|
Books
2003 © All rights reserved - AsiaNews C.F. e P.Iva: 00889190153 - GLACOM®