22 December 2016
AsiaNews.it Twitter AsiaNews.it Facebook
Geographic areas




  • > Africa
  • > Central Asia
  • > Europe
  • > Middle East
  • > Nord America
  • > North Asia
  • > South Asia
  • > South East Asia
  • > South West Asia
  • > Sud America
  • > East Asia

    • mediazioni e arbitrati, risoluzione alternativa delle controversie e servizi di mediazione e arbitrato

    » 12/21/2016, 17.48

    BANGLADESH

    As garment workers strike in Dhaka, 59 companies shut down production



    About 150,000 workers have been on strike for almost ten days, demanding higher wages to keep up with rising prices. Their demands, however, are likely to “put many employers out of business.” Their cause is just, but “it should not be overdone”.

    Dhaka (AsiaNews) – A garment workers’ strike has crippled the sector in Bangladesh for the past few days.

    Labour action began on 12 December with about 150,000 workers, demanding a rise in the minimum wage to offset rising prices.

    “It is always important to improve the living conditions of workers, but it should not be overdone,” a local source told AsiaNews. “This strike could put many employers out of business.”

    Today 59 companies shut down their plants, stating the production would not resume until protests ended.

    The strike began at Windy Apparels Limited, which is located in the Ashulia industrial belt, on the outskirts of the capital.

    Workers took to the streets to demand higher wages. As days went by, they received support from thousands of fellow workers.

    Protesters complain that the current minimum wage, around 5-6,000 takas (US$ 65-75), is not enough to keep up with inflation. This is why they want management to raise it to 15,000 takas (US$ 190).

    This means "doubling workers’ salary, but not every company can afford it,” the source said.  

    Last year, “the same happened in the state sector. Bargaining led to an increase of wages equal to twice what it was, but we do not know how many public servants actually got it."

    Meanwhile, the strike’s first consequences are the shutdown of production, the occupation of the Dhaka-Tangail highway, and the dismissal of 121 workers. Windy Apparel posted the list of these "troublemakers" at the factory’s entrance.

    In Bangladesh, the textile industry, in particular the production of garments for export, is a cornerstone of the economy.

    The country is the second largest exporter after China. The sector, where 80 per cent of profits go to foreigners, is afflicted by major problems like poor safety standards and an highly exploited workforce.

    The area affected by protests is the Savar district, the same that saw the collapse in April 2013 of the Rana Plaza industrial complex, which claimed the lives of 1,100 people.

    According to the latest figures, at least 4 million Bangladeshis work in the sector.
    e-mail this to a friend Printable version

    TAGs
    bangladesh
    dhaka
    savar
    ashulia
    strike
    garment workers
    inflation
    higher wages











    See also

    27/08/2016 15:04:00 LAOS
    Cost of living up by 30 per cent in Laos, but wages stay the same

    Most Laotians are low income, slipping into poverty. A kilo of rice has gone from 1.05 to 1.50 US dollars. The prices of beef, fish, pork, chicken and vegetables are also up. Official at the Ministry of Commerce believes the government should raise wages or impose price controls.



    04/05/2016 14:53:00 CHINA
    Authorities in Henan warn workers against suicide threats over back wages

    Zhengzhou wants to punish migrant workers who threaten suicide to get what is owed to them, a growing practice that has caught the attention of national media. At the same time, the authorities want employers to set up accounts for workers who are not paid on time, and plan a score point system to rank companies.



    30/12/2014 CHINA
    Beijing: migrant workers sleep for three nights in an underpass to get unpaid wages
    After completing a project between March and September on one of Beijing's many construction sites, the contractor refused to pay the workers' wages. The latter protested in front of a government office and in a nearby underpass. Only "media coverage helped us" get paid, said one. An estimated 40 million workers are in the same slave-like conditions.

    23/05/2012 CAMBODIA
    Workers in Phnom Penh on strike for higher wages and better working conditions
    The employer is a Singapore-based company working for international labels like Levi's, Gap and H&M. Workers want more money for transportation and housing as their base pay falls below the survival level. PIME missionary says the fight is unequal but at least it is a "sign" of greater awareness about workers' and labour rights.

    14/10/2010 CHINA
    Employers beat to death two workers in Sichuan; thousands take to the streets to protest
    Employer responds to migrant workers asking for back pay by having them beaten. Two die in hospital from the injuries they sustained. Thousands take to the streets, block highway exit and clash with police. Calm comes back after the authorities pledge to punish the culprits.
    Editor's choices
    CHINA - VATICAN
    Card. Zen: The “slap” from Chris Patten and those of the illegitimate ordinations and Assembly for the Pope

    Card. Joseph Zen Ze-kiun

    The bishop emeritus of Hong Kong laments the silence of the Holy See on the ordination of bishops at Chengdu and Xichang with the participation of an excommunicated bishop. Upcoming Assembly of Chinese Catholic Representatives a slap down for Pope. The Ostpolitik "is a failure." "In front of evil... refuse  to cooperate".

     


    CHINA-VATICAN
    The Assembly of Chinese Catholic Representatives and the Vatican’s silence

    Bernardo Cervellera

    The gathering of what is termed the "sovereign" body that governs the Chinese Church, will be held in Beijing December 26 to 30. For Pope Benedict XVI it is "incompatible with Catholic doctrine". Its function: to affirm that the Church is the "property" of the state (and the Party), and further divide the faithful. The examples of the past. In 2010 many bishops were kidnapped to force them to participate. Official and underground Catholics are appealing to the Pope for judgment on this Assembly and the episcopal ordinations in the presence of an illegitimate bishop. Catholics around the world must ask the Chinese government to respect the dignity and religious rights of its citizens.


     


    AsiaNews IS ALSO A MONTHLY!

    AsiaNews monthly magazine (in Italian) is free.
     

    SUBSCRIBE NOW

    News feed

    Canale RSScanale RSS 

    Add to Google









     

    IRAN 2016 Banner

    2003 © All rights reserved - AsiaNews C.F. e P.Iva: 00889190153 - GLACOM®

    Copyright © 2003 AsiaNews C.F. 00889190153 All rights reserved. Content on this site is made available for personal, non-commercial use only. You may not reproduce, republish, sell or otherwise distribute the content or any modified or altered versions of it without the express written permission of the editor. Photos on AsiaNews.it are largely taken from the internet and thus considered to be in the public domain. Anyone contrary to their publication need only contact the editorial office which will immediately proceed to remove the photos.