BANGLADESH
As garment workers strike in Dhaka, 59 companies shut down production
About 150,000 workers have been on strike for almost ten days, demanding higher wages to keep up with rising prices. Their demands, however, are likely to “put many employers out of business.” Their cause is just, but “it should not be overdone”.
See also
27/08/2016 15:04:00 LAOS
Cost of living up by 30 per cent in Laos, but wages stay the same
Most Laotians are low income, slipping into poverty. A kilo of rice has gone from 1.05 to 1.50 US dollars. The prices of beef, fish, pork, chicken and vegetables are also up. Official at the Ministry of Commerce believes the government should raise wages or impose price controls.
04/05/2016 14:53:00 CHINA
Authorities in Henan warn workers against suicide threats over back wages
Zhengzhou wants to punish migrant workers who threaten suicide to get what is owed to them, a growing practice that has caught the attention of national media. At the same time, the authorities want employers to set up accounts for workers who are not paid on time, and plan a score point system to rank companies.
30/12/2014 CHINA
Beijing: migrant workers sleep for three nights in an underpass to get unpaid wages
After completing a project between March and September on one of Beijing's many construction sites, the contractor refused to pay the workers' wages. The latter protested in front of a government office and in a nearby underpass. Only "media coverage helped us" get paid, said one. An estimated 40 million workers are in the same slave-like conditions.
23/05/2012 CAMBODIA
Workers in Phnom Penh on strike for higher wages and better working conditions
The employer is a Singapore-based company working for international labels like Levi's, Gap and H&M. Workers want more money for transportation and housing as their base pay falls below the survival level. PIME missionary says the fight is unequal but at least it is a "sign" of greater awareness about workers' and labour rights.
14/10/2010 CHINA
Employers beat to death two workers in Sichuan; thousands take to the streets to protest
Employer responds to migrant workers asking for back pay by having them beaten. Two die in hospital from the injuries they sustained. Thousands take to the streets, block highway exit and clash with police. Calm comes back after the authorities pledge to punish the culprits.
