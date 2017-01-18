|
NEPAL
Christopher Sharma
As government is slow in providing aid, young Christian volunteers Christians step in to help quake victims
About 100 high school and university students spent their winter holidays bringing aid to the 14 most affected districts, fixing tents and providing hot meals. The government pledged funding in three installments, but not even the first has been provided.
