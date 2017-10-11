18 October 2017
AsiaNews.it Twitter AsiaNews.it Facebook
Geographic areas




  • > Africa
  • > Central Asia
  • > Europe
  • > Middle East
  • > Nord America
  • > North Asia
  • > South Asia
  • > South East Asia
  • > South West Asia
  • > Sud America
  • > East Asia
  •    - China
  •    - Hong Kong
  •    - Japan
  •    - Macau
  •    - North Korea
  •    - South Korea
  •    - Taiwan


    • » 10/18/2017, 14.06

    CHINA

    As the Communist Party Congress gets underway, Xi Jinping announces “a new era”



    Xi’s opening speech lasted more than three hours. China will be a "modern socialist power" under the leadership of the Communist Party. The fight against corruption and the opening up of the economy will continue. Xi Jinping pursues his rise.

    Beijing (AsiaNews/Agencies) – As he opened the 19th Congress of the Chinese Communist Party, Chinese President Xi Jinping pledged that China will be a “modern socialist country” for a “new era”, proudly Chinese, steadfastly ruled by the party, but open to the world.

    Mr Xi, who is expected to be confirmed to a second term as party chief, spoke before about 2,300 delegates in the Great Hall of the People, Tiananmen Square.

    In his long opening address, which lasted more than three hours and was met by repeated ovations, Xi said that the party must "resolutely oppose" any actions that undermine its leadership at a time when "The situation both domestic and abroad is undergoing profound and complex changes".

    Xi spoke several times of the "Chinese Dream", promised an open economy, the victory against poverty and announced that it will continue the campaign of "zero tolerance" against corruption.

    By 2050, he explained, China will be a modern socialist “strong power” with leading influence on the world stage. However, he ruled out political reforms.

    Xi also attacked Taiwan. In a stern warning to self-ruled island, which Beijing considers a rebel province, he said China has the "ability to defeat separatist attempts for Taiwan independence in any form".

    The highlight of the week-long congress will be the election of the new Central Politburo Committee, which will govern China’s 1.4 billion people over the next five years. For Xi, the gathering itself is an opportunity to consolidate his power.

    Analysts note that, unlike his predecessors Jiang Zemin and Hu Jintao who sat by his side, Xi wants to remain party general secretary beyond the usual ten years.

    His anti-corruption campaign has allowed him to remove various potential rivals. Over the past five years, 1.3 million party officials, including some senior ones, have been kicked out.

    Last weekend, former Justice Minister Wu Aiying was expelled from the Chinese Communist Party at the end of a meeting of the Party's Central Committee.
    e-mail this to a friend Printable version

    TAGs
    china
    communist party congress
    xi jinping
    chinese dream
    strong power











    See also

    09/11/2007 THAILAND
    Education, health care and rural development main election issues
    The Democratic Party and the People’s Power Party, made up of former PM Thaksin’s loyalists, begin their confrontation ahead of the December 23 election focusing on the main issues facing the country. As a key element to democracy, education tops the list.

    08/11/2007 THAILAND
    First post-coup elections underway
    Some 18 Parties are competing for 480 seats to be decided on December 23. The Democratic Party is going head-to-head with the People’s Power Party which still backs ousted Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra, now in exile after last year’s military takeover.

    02/08/2016 17:58:00 CHINA
    Lobby of intellectuals calls for more freedom. Tripping up Xi Jinping's rivals

    As the next Party Congress approaches, conflicts between the Xi line and that of the liberals, the Youth League, the Shanghai Gang, are apparent in mainstream media. Meanwhile Xi maintains his grip on absolute power, just like Mao. An expert analysis by Willy Lam, on Chinese politics and society courtesy of the Jamestown Foundation.



    30/01/2008 THAILAND
    Upbeat, Sundaravej announces his new cabinet
    Prime Minister Samak Sundaravej expects to present his new cabinet to the king. Meanwhile he is getting best wishes and congratulations from everybody. After 16 months of military rule problems have become more urgent. Burmese refugees in Thailand are hopeful but also apprehensive.

    15/12/2008 THAILAND
    Abhisit Vejjajiva is the new prime minister of Thailand
    In a special session parliament elects Democrat Party leader by 37 votes against Pracha Promnok, backed by the old coalition government. Abhisit will be the fifth prime minister in just over two years. His election provokes protests by supporters of former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra.
    Editor's choices
    MYANMAR
    Rohingya not only group persecuted in Myanmar, Christian minorities are as well



    Ethnic Kachin, Chin and Naga endure suffering. Religious discrimination is in some cases even institutionalised. Christians are seen as the expression of a foreign religion, outside of the nationalist view. For years the military regime has applied stringent discriminatory measures.


    VATICAN - ASIA
    The world is in urgent need of the Church's mission

    Bernardo Cervellera

    October is a month devoted to awakening the call to mission among Christians. In the world there is indifference or enmity towards God and the Church. Religions are considered the source of all wars. Christianity is the encounter with a Person who changes the life of the believer and places him at the service of the wounds of the world, torn by frustrations and fratricidal wars. The example of the Patriarch of Baghdad and of the President of South Korea.


    AsiaNews IS ALSO A MONTHLY!

    AsiaNews monthly magazine (in Italian) is free.
     

    SUBSCRIBE NOW

    News feed

    Canale RSScanale RSS 

    Add to Google









     

    IRAN 2016 Banner

    2003 © All rights reserved - AsiaNews C.F. e P.Iva: 00889190153 - GLACOM®

    Copyright © 2003 AsiaNews C.F. 00889190153 All rights reserved. Content on this site is made available for personal, non-commercial use only. You may not reproduce, republish, sell or otherwise distribute the content or any modified or altered versions of it without the express written permission of the editor. Photos on AsiaNews.it are largely taken from the internet and thus considered to be in the public domain. Anyone contrary to their publication need only contact the editorial office which will immediately proceed to remove the photos.