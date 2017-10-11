|
CHINA
As the Communist Party Congress gets underway, Xi Jinping announces “a new era”
Xi’s opening speech lasted more than three hours. China will be a "modern socialist power" under the leadership of the Communist Party. The fight against corruption and the opening up of the economy will continue. Xi Jinping pursues his rise.
|
