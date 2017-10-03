|
PAKISTAN
Kamran Chaudhry
Asia Bibi's former lawyer, 'fighter for minorities', has died
Choudry Naeem Shakir was 73 and had been ill for some time. He is one of the most illustrious socialist exponents in his country. Asia Bibi winner of the Sakharov Prize for Freedom of Thought 2017, but "she does not even know". Messages of condolence from Christians and Muslims.
|
|
