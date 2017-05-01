08 May 2017
    • » 05/08/2017, 09.09

    ASIA-FRANCE

    Asia welcomes Emmanuel Macron victory



    Xi Jinping hopes for a higher level of "Franco-Chinese strategic collaboration". For the Global Times Macron puts a halt to populism of Donald Trump. For Shinzo Abe this is a "symbolic victory against protectionist moves and introspective closure, and with a mandate for the European Union." Netanyahu: together against Islamist terrorism. From Russia: The country is divided, disillusionment will follow.

    Hong Kong (AsiaNews) - Chinese President Xi Jinping, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, Israeli Benjamin Netanyahu, and Russia are among the first to react and congratulate Emmanuel Macron for his victory in the run-off of the French presidential election.

    Macron, a liberal center-right banker, and supporter of the European Union, defeated National Front leader Marine Le Pen, a critic of Europe,  strongly nationalist and "populist". The ballot gave 66.06 percent to Macron and 33.94 percent to Le Pen, making 39 year old Macron the youngest president in the history of the nation.

    Macron, who emerged from the ranks of the French Socialist Party, built a whole movement, "En Marche", which is defined as "neither right nor left", which aims to reduce bureaucracy, public spending, increase employment and reform labor laws. Many of his critics think that his charm is all in his youthful image and that he will respond to the interests of world capitalism, although he has promised to push for a reform of the European Union.

    President Xi Jinping today sent a congratulatory message to Macron, and assured that Paris and Beijing will share "an important responsibility for peace and development in the world."

    He also stressed that "China is ready to work with France to advance the Franco-Chinese strategic cooperation to a higher level." Recalling that in 1964 France was the first Western power to establish diplomatic relations with the People's Republic of China, Xi said that "China and France, as permanent members of the UN Security Council ... share a particular responsibility for peace and development in the world. "

    In an editorial The Global Times, close to the People's Daily, the official voice of the Chinese Communist Party, greeted Macron's victory, which together with "En Marche"  has succeeded in defeating  "populism" after the election of Donald Trump in the US.

     

    "In the years to come," it continues, "we will probably realize that France has made a wise choice for human civilization, helping it advance instead of turning back at a crucial moment in time."

    Shinzo Abe also talks about Macron's victory  in terms of a "symbolic victory against inward-looking and protectionist moves, and a mandate for the European Union."

    "I want to work together with (you) for world peace and prosperity at a time of continued challenges to the international order," Abe said in the message.

    For his part, Netanyahu remembers that "Islamist terrorism is one of the great threats to the whole world that affects Paris, Jerusalem, and other cities in the world. France and Israel are long-standing allies and I am convinced that our relations will be strengthened. "

    The comments of Alexei Pushkov, chairman of the Russian Chamber of Commerce's Information Commission, are in stark contrast . He is of the view that Macron voters "will soon be disappointed", as the new president inherits a "split, divided nation."
