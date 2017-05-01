

» 05/08/2017, 09.09



ASIA-FRANCE Asia welcomes Emmanuel Macron victory



Xi Jinping hopes for a higher level of "Franco-Chinese strategic collaboration". For the Global Times Macron puts a halt to populism of Donald Trump. For Shinzo Abe this is a "symbolic victory against protectionist moves and introspective closure, and with a mandate for the European Union." Netanyahu: together against Islamist terrorism. From Russia: The country is divided, disillusionment will follow. Hong Kong (AsiaNews) - Chinese President Xi Jinping, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, Israeli Benjamin Netanyahu, and Russia are among the first to react and congratulate Emmanuel Macron for his victory in the run-off of the French presidential election. Macron, a liberal center-right banker, and supporter of the European Union, defeated National Front leader Marine Le Pen, a critic of Europe, strongly nationalist and "populist". The ballot gave 66.06 percent to Macron and 33.94 percent to Le Pen, making 39 year old Macron the youngest president in the history of the nation. Macron, who emerged from the ranks of the French Socialist Party, built a whole movement, "En Marche", which is defined as "neither right nor left", which aims to reduce bureaucracy, public spending, increase employment and reform labor laws. Many of his critics think that his charm is all in his youthful image and that he will respond to the interests of world capitalism, although he has promised to push for a reform of the European Union. President Xi Jinping today sent a congratulatory message to Macron, and assured that Paris and Beijing will share "an important responsibility for peace and development in the world." He also stressed that "China is ready to work with France to advance the Franco-Chinese strategic cooperation to a higher level." Recalling that in 1964 France was the first Western power to establish diplomatic relations with the People's Republic of China, Xi said that "China and France, as permanent members of the UN Security Council ... share a particular responsibility for peace and development in the world. " In an editorial The Global Times, close to the People's Daily, the official voice of the Chinese Communist Party, greeted Macron's victory, which together with "En Marche" has succeeded in defeating "populism" after the election of Donald Trump in the US. "In the years to come," it continues, "we will probably realize that France has made a wise choice for human civilization, helping it advance instead of turning back at a crucial moment in time." Shinzo Abe also talks about Macron's victory in terms of a "symbolic victory against inward-looking and protectionist moves, and a mandate for the European Union." "I want to work together with (you) for world peace and prosperity at a time of continued challenges to the international order," Abe said in the message. For his part, Netanyahu remembers that "Islamist terrorism is one of the great threats to the whole world that affects Paris, Jerusalem, and other cities in the world. France and Israel are long-standing allies and I am convinced that our relations will be strengthened. " The comments of Alexei Pushkov, chairman of the Russian Chamber of Commerce's Information Commission, are in stark contrast . He is of the view that Macron voters "will soon be disappointed", as the new president inherits a "split, divided nation." e-mail this to a friend Printable version







e-mail this to a friend : Asia welcomes Emmanuel Macron victory Middle East South Asia Central Asia North Asia South East Asia East Asia South West Asia Afghanistan Armenia Azerbaijan Bahrain Bangladesh Bhutan Brunei Myanmar Cambodia China East Timor Georgia India Indonesia Iran Iraq Israel Japan Kazakhstan North Korea South Korea Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Laos Lebanon Macau Malaysia Mongolia Nepal Oman Pakistan Philippines Qatar Russia Saudi Arabia Singapore Sri Lanka Syria Taiwan Tajikistan Thailand Turkey Turkmenistan United Arab Emirates Uzbekistan Vietnam Yemen Palestine Hong Kong Jordan Europe Nord America Sud America Africa

Xi Jinping hopes for a higher level of "Franco-Chinese strategic collaboration". For the Global Times Macron puts a halt to populism of Donald Trump. For Shinzo Abe this is a "symbolic victory against protectionist moves and introspective closure, and with a mandate for the European Union." Netanyahu: together against Islamist terrorism. From Russia: The country is divided, disillusionment will follow.



: : (*) : : (*) : (*)



: (*)



































See also

06/05/2017 14:00:00 RUSSIA – FRANCE

'The Russians are coming’ in the French Elections. Russia Today and Sputnik plan to sue Emmanuel Macron

Thousands of documents from the Macron campaign are released, as was the case in the United States with Hillary Clinton. Accusations of a gay affair come from "sites, some of which were linked to Russian interests." Kremlin the denies the charges. The French Church (and Pope Francis) offer criteria to evaluate the candidates but refrain from giving instructions as to how to vote.



08/05/2007 France

Sarkozy victory elicits mixed reactions in Turkey, China and Lebanon

In Turkey PM Erdoğan is worried about the president-elect’s opposition to Ankara’s request for EU membership. In China President Hu heaves a sign of relief. In Lebanon reactions are mixed: Hezbollah and Lahoud hope for a change of course whilst Saad Hariri hopes France stays the course.



08/08/2009 IRAN

Tehran, a new trial against dissidents. A French national among the accused

More than ten activists and opponents of the regime to be tried. Among these Clotilde Reiss, a university student, accused of "spying" and of "fomenting the revolt”. Paris calls charges "unfounded."



09/11/2016 09:39:00 ASIA - USA

Asian markets shocked by Donald Trump victory

All markets have slumped, with Mumbai loosing up to 6%. Gold bonds jump as a safe haven. The futures for the Dow Jones lose 4%. Surprises in Shenzhen. Trump is the 45th US president.







10/10/2016 14:47:00 ASIA – UNITED STATES

Asians on the Trump-Clinton debate

Yesterday’s presidential debate marginally touched Asian matters, focusing instead on domestic and crude level (especially sexual) issues. The Japanese favour Clinton. South Koreans appear undecided. Singapore is concerned about the lack of a position on the issues like the South China Sea. China remains officially neutral, but Chinese immigrants favour Trump. Indian immigrants support Clinton.







