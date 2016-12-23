|
|
» 12/30/2016, 15.26
THAILAND
Assembly’s surprise move gives the king the power to appoint supreme patriarch of Buddhism
An amendment to the 1992 Sangha Act is approved, weakening Buddhist council proposal. For two years, Thailand has failed to name a new supreme patriarch.
See also
13/12/2005 IRAQ
Expatriate Iraqis vote, but not in Italy
Polling stations have been set up in 15 nations. In Italy, a couple originally from Mosul talks about the impossibility of contributing to the political process at home, but still they look ahead.
06/02/2015 INDIA
Delhi poll pits Hindu nationalists against anti-corruption party
Tomorrow more than 13 million registered voters will vote for a new Legislative Assembly in Delhi. A former police officer, Kiran Bedi, is the Bharatiya Janata Party's candidate for the post of chief minister. Arvind Kejriwal, leader of the Aam Aadmi Party, is running against her. After last election, the latter ran the capital territory for 49 days. The Congress party, which governed Delhi for 15 years, has no chance of winning.
24/10/2006 THAILAND
First meeting of newly-appointed post-coup parliament
Meechai, a close legal advisor to the military and to the king's own top advisor, becomes speaker of the new legislative assembly. His election is a sign of the assembly's lack of independence vis-à-vis the military who will continue to run the country.
06/06/2007 INDIA
In Arunachal Pradesh eight MLAs from the BJP cross floor to Congress Party
The BJP takes a blow. Kameng Dolo, head of a group of Hindu lawmakers he led out of the Hindu nationalist party, tells AsiaNews that the “BJP is only interested in protecting the interests of Hindu merchants. We had no choice but to act in the interests of the people and those who voted for us.”
20/09/2016 09:21:00 JORDAN
Jordan holds legislative elections. Muslim Brotherhood also running
4.1 million eligible voters out of a total of 6.6 million inhabitants. They will have to choose between 1,252 candidates, for a total of 130 seats. Highest abstention figure yet, around 42%. Experts predict Islamic Action Front will win 20 seats and become the leading opposition party.
|
Editor's choices
CHINA – VATICANOld guard and illegitimate bishops dominate the new Catholic Assembly
Elizabeth Li
Ma Yinglin and Fang Xingyao are re-elected presidents of the Bishops Council and the Patriotic Association, respectively. The principles of independence, autonomy, self-management and sinicisation are extolled. There is no "positive signal" as hoped by the Vatican.
CHINA - VATICANAssembly of Chinese Catholic Representatives extolls "independence and autonomy"
Bernardo Cervellera
59 bishops present at assembly, as well as the state administration for religious affairs director and members of the United Front. Future changes in the leadership of the Council of Bishops and the Patriotic Association. Extolling of autonomy (from the Holy See), a non-positive sign. The Global Times reiterates preconditions for dialogue. A state church. The criticism of Card. Joseph Zen and Hong Kong’s Justice and Peace. One Catholic: This assembly is a slap in the face to the Vatican.
TOP10
26/12/2016 VATICAN
28/12/2016 CHINA " VATICAN
28/12/2016 BANGLADESH
26/12/2016 RUSSIA " ITALY
Father Roman Scalfi, the starets of the West, has died
Stefano Caprio
25/12/2016 VATICAN
23/12/2016 BANGLADESH
28/12/2016 CHINA - VATICAN
Assembly of Chinese Catholic Representatives extolls "independence and autonomy"
Bernardo Cervellera
23/12/2016 CANADA " SAUDI ARABIA
25/12/2016 VATICAN
29/12/2016 INDONESIA
Newsletter
AsiaNews IS ALSO A MONTHLY!
AsiaNews monthly magazine (in Italian) is free.
News feed
|
Books
2003 © All rights reserved - AsiaNews C.F. e P.Iva: 00889190153 - GLACOM®