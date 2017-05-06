|
PORTUGAL - VATICAN
At Fatima, Pope implores the Virgin for concord among peoples
Francis was welcomed to the Marian shrine by tens of thousands of people. A prayer that also announces the gospel proclamation, tearing down all walls and crossing every frontier, going out “to all the peripheries, to make known God’s justice and peace".
|
