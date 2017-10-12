19 October 2017
AsiaNews.it Twitter AsiaNews.it Facebook
Geographic areas




  • > Africa
  • > Central Asia
  • > Europe
  • > Middle East
  • > Nord America
  • > North Asia
  • > South Asia
  • > South East Asia
  • > South West Asia
  • > Sud America
  • > East Asia
  •    - China
  •    - Hong Kong
  •    - Japan
  •    - Macau
  •    - North Korea
  •    - South Korea
  •    - Taiwan


    • » 10/19/2017, 13.08

    CHINA - VATICAN

    At the Congress Xi reaffirms: Sinicization of religions under the Communist Party

    Li Yuan

    In his speech yesterday at the Party Congress, Xi Jinping reiterated the "new approach" to religious activities. The Catholic Church reiterates the independence of nomination and ordination of bishops. Two bishops present at the Congress: Msgr. Giovanni Fang Xingyao of Linyi and Msgr. Giuseppe Ma Yinglin of Kunming.

    Beijing (AsiaNews) - Insisting the direction of “Siniciziation of religions” was stressed among main goals and visions in General Secretary Xi Jinping’s work report in the opening session of the 19th National Congress of the Communist Party of China. His epic address or the so-called “Xi Jinping Thought” is expected to become dogma of the Party.

    A 4-point summary on the part of religion was published on October 18 on “Weyan Zhongjiao,” a Wechat official account of the State Administration of Religious Affairs (SARA), soon after Xi made his three and a half-hour speech the same day.

    The congress runs from October 18-24 with 2,280 Communist representatives joining. Bishops Fang Xingyao and Ma Yinglin, heads of the Chinese Catholic Patriotic Association and the Bishops’ Conference for the Catholic Church in China (both organizations not recognized by the Holy See), and five leaders of four other religions were among the 74 special guests invited to the meeting.

    In his speech, Xi said the Party will fully implement its basic policy on religious work, “uphold the principle that religions in China must be Chinese in orientation, and provide active guidance to religions so that they can adapt themselves to socialist society.”

    The Party also has to rigorously protect against and take resolute measures to combat all acts of infiltration, subversion, sabotage, as well as violent terrorist activities, ethnic separatist activities and religious extremist activities to safeguard national security, he said.

     Xi also spoke of the flourishing of a socialist consultative democracy, “consolidation of the patriotic united front and new approaches adopted for works related to ethnic and religious affairs” in major steps taken in developing socialist society and the rule of law.

    To uphold and develop socialism with Chinese characteristics, he said the Party has to make “theoretical analysis and provide policy guidance” in ethnic and religious affairs among other aspects, such as political affairs, rule of law, culture, education, the well-being of people, united front, foreign affairs and Party building.

    While there was no elaboration on the “new approaches” for religious works in Xi’s speech, Ying Fuk-tsang, director of the Divinity School at the Chinese University of Hong Kong, wrote on his Facebook that Sinicization of religion, a direction established by Xi first in the Central United Front Work Meeting in 2015, would be the core religious theory for socialism with Chinese characteristic in the new era.

    Christians in China interpret the word “sinicization” is to make religion come under the Party.  An earlier article on Qiushi, a top-level journal on Communist theory run by the Party’s Central Committee, might also offer a glimpse on the new approaches.

    The article published on Sept 15 was titled the “Theory and Innovative Practice on Religious Work since the 18th National Congress of the CPC” in 2012. It said Xi has “provided a series of new thoughts and views as well as new requirements on religious works and has mapped out a series of important decisions” in the 2016 National Conference on Religious Works.

    It basically summarized main points of Xi’s speech delivered in the conference, including providing “guidance” to the religious sectors, insisting an independent principle of religion, and for the Catholic Church, is to give support to elect and ordain bishops on its own while strengthening the patriotic force.

     In fact, the SARA and the United Front Work Department have mentioned several times about ‘mapping out important strategies’ for different religions in their news releases in the past year,” said a church commentator who requests anonymity.

     “Though those news releases did not give clues to what those plans were, as they would not make it public, the most important issue for the Catholic Church that needs to map out a strategy certainly would be China-Vatican negotiations,” he said.

     The ongoing negotiations, including the latest one in October, is to resolve primarily the issue on the appointments of Chinese bishops. 
    e-mail this to a friend Printable version

    TAGs
    china
    Vatican
    religious freedom
    congress 2017
    Chinese communist party
    xi jinin
    religious
    sinicization











    See also

    10/10/2017 09:28:00 CHINA
    More heads roll over corruption ahead of Party Congress

    He Ting, Chief of Chongqing Police is expelled; deputy-mayor Mu Huaping and Xia Chongyuan, former director of the Ministry of Public Security's Political Department under investigation. Accused of corruption, but also of "superstitious activities," an increasingly widespread charge in the convictions against party members, who are held to uphold a strict atheism. Xi Jinping's anti-corruption campaign has eliminated 250 senior members and punished at least 1.4 million party officials.



    16/10/2017 10:59:00 CHINA
    China's Communist Party expels former Justice Minister Wu Aiying

    Her expulsion happened unexpectedly. Together with her, 11 more members of the Central Committee were expelled. Eighteen members of the Central Committee and 17 non-permanent members haveb been under investigation for corruption since 2012.



    28/04/2016 13:18:00 CHINA
    Xi Jinping and religions: the Party must lead “effectively” and “forcefully”

    John Mok Chit Wai, from Chinese University of Hong Kong, highlights President Xi’s intentions toward religions, which should have no autonomy, and submit to the party. For some, this is the beginning of a "Second Cultural Revolution" to “decimate the religions”.



    09/03/2005 CHINA  VATICAN
    Free prisoners campaign takes off in Europe and North America
    Many voices are raised on prisoners' behalf: Taiwan's Cardinal Shan, European Parliament Vice-President Mario Mauro and many Catholic, Orthodox and Protestant online media.

    17/10/2017 13:56:00 CHINA
    On eve of Congress, the Party controls everything: dissidents, climate, economics

    At least 14 activists, bloggers, democracy artists arrested or "traveling". Security stepped up at Beijing Metro Stations. Steel mills, chemical factories and construction industry closed down to reduce pollution. Economic data manipulated by the government in the name of stability.
    Editor's choices
    MYANMAR
    Rohingya not only group persecuted in Myanmar, Christian minorities are as well



    Ethnic Kachin, Chin and Naga endure suffering. Religious discrimination is in some cases even institutionalised. Christians are seen as the expression of a foreign religion, outside of the nationalist view. For years the military regime has applied stringent discriminatory measures.


    VATICAN - ASIA
    The world is in urgent need of the Church's mission

    Bernardo Cervellera

    October is a month devoted to awakening the call to mission among Christians. In the world there is indifference or enmity towards God and the Church. Religions are considered the source of all wars. Christianity is the encounter with a Person who changes the life of the believer and places him at the service of the wounds of the world, torn by frustrations and fratricidal wars. The example of the Patriarch of Baghdad and of the President of South Korea.


    AsiaNews IS ALSO A MONTHLY!

    AsiaNews monthly magazine (in Italian) is free.
     

    SUBSCRIBE NOW

    News feed

    Canale RSScanale RSS 

    Add to Google









     

    IRAN 2016 Banner

    2003 © All rights reserved - AsiaNews C.F. e P.Iva: 00889190153 - GLACOM®

    Copyright © 2003 AsiaNews C.F. 00889190153 All rights reserved. Content on this site is made available for personal, non-commercial use only. You may not reproduce, republish, sell or otherwise distribute the content or any modified or altered versions of it without the express written permission of the editor. Photos on AsiaNews.it are largely taken from the internet and thus considered to be in the public domain. Anyone contrary to their publication need only contact the editorial office which will immediately proceed to remove the photos.