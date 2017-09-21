|
INDIA
Attorney Colin Gonsalves receives 'Right Livelihood' Award
The Indian lawyer brings public petitions to Supreme Court judges. In 2001 he got free meals for all schoolchildren. In 2016 he denounced the unresolved processes in the Kandhamal violence. The Award is known as the "Alternative Nobel".
