|
|
» 02/13/2017, 10.24
MYANMAR
Aung San Suu Kyi: ethnic groups, sign ceasefire and join peace movement
The Burmese leader has intervened in a ceremony commemorating the 70th anniversary of the Panglong Conference. A common effort to put an end to all the violence that bloody the country. Peace remains a priority. However, ethnic clashes and sectarian conflicts jeopardize the process.
See also
10/02/2017 19:08:00 MYANMAR
The "new" Myanmar is hostage to the military and ethnic and sectarian divisions
In Kachin State, a Christian nurse is raped and murdered. China and Myanmar discuss security along the latter’s northern border. International media coverage focuses on the persecution of the country’s Muslim minority. Sources tell AsiaNews that violence against "various religions and ethnic groups" tends to be obscured by that against the Rohingya. Social and political factors are at play.
11/10/2016 13:42:00 MYANMAR
After 55 days of fighting "the situation for the population is tragic" in Kachin
Government forces are advancing against the rebel Kachin Independence Army. For a Catholic activist, "bombardments and shelling from both sides" are occurring every day. More than 120,000 people are still displaced. For the past week, people have been calling for a ceasefire. Despite Aung San Su Kyi’s peace conference that started in late August, violence continues in northern Myanmar.
29/03/2013 MYANMAR
Archbishop of Yangon calls for an end to violence between Buddhists and Muslims
For Archbishop Bo, "love and compassion" are central to the country's main faiths. He wants "joint action" to end clashes. Youth groups adopt his initiative. President Thein Sein does not exclude the use of force against "troublemakers." Political experts see the flare-up in violence as an attempt to put power back into the hands of the military.
28/09/2012 MYANMAR - UNITED NATIONS
United Nations: Thein Sein to build a "harmonious society" with Aung San Suu Kyi
President acknowledges "crucial" role played by opposition leader, and reiterates the value of "diversity" as part of the country's rich heritage. Stability, the rule of law and economic growth are his main goals. GDP should reach 7.7 per cent by 2015. An independent, multi-faith commission should investigate anti-Rohingya violence.
05/01/2017 17:55:00 MYANMAR
Myanmar covers up evidence of abuse against Rohingya Muslims
Activists and international NGOs criticise the findings of a government commission, which rejected allegations of abuse. For the latter, the presence of mosques is proof there is no persecution. Myanmar’s Muslim minority mourns its own Aylan.
|
Editor's choices
VATICAN-CHINA-HONG KONGCard. Tong’s article on China-Holy See dialogue, arouses joy and dismay
Bernardo Cervellera
The Hong Kong bishop’s optimism over a change in the method of appointing bishops and the function of the Patriotic Association. But it is unclear whether it is real change or just nominal, in words. Underground bishops are patriotic and love their country, but the Party is suspicious of them. Freedom in episcopal appointments is “essential", but the bishops are not free to exercise their ministry. Patriotic bishops controlled in their visits with members of the universal Church. The "bugs" (hidden microphones) in a bishop’s office.
HONG KONG-CHINA-VATICANCard. Tong: The future of Sino-Vatican dialogue from an ecclesiological point of view
Card. John Tong
The Hong Kong Cardinal outlines the steps that hope to propel dialogue between China and the Holy See. Themes include the Pope's role in the appointment of bishops; A change of vision in the Patriotic Association; the possible integration of the underground bishops in the Episcopal Conference. A new article by card. John Tong, following a previous article published a few months ago on "Communion of the Church in China with the universal Church."
TOP10
09/02/2017 HONG KONG-CHINA-VATICAN
07/02/2017 PAKISTAN
09/02/2017 VATICAN-CHINA-HONG KONG
Card. Tong’s article on China-Holy See dialogue, arouses joy and dismay
Bernardo Cervellera
09/02/2017 ISLAM - MOROCCO
08/02/2017 VATICAN
07/02/2017 INDONESIA
Archbishop of Jakarta: vote against extremism and violence
Mathias Hariyadi
07/02/2017 JAPAN - VATICAN
06/02/2017 CHINA " VATICAN
Church in China: the ten most important news stories of 2016
Padre Pietro (伯铎神父)
07/02/2017 MYANMAR
Myanmar, Burmese Cardinal: the dawn of hope blurred by ethnic and sectarian violence
Card. Charles Maung Bo
10/02/2017 VATICAN
Newsletter
AsiaNews IS ALSO A MONTHLY!
AsiaNews monthly magazine (in Italian) is free.
News feed
|
Books
2003 © All rights reserved - AsiaNews C.F. e P.Iva: 00889190153 - GLACOM®