|
Geographic areas
|
» 11/09/2017, 14.23
IRAQ
Baghdad, the new law on civil status is 'similar to that of Daesh'
Approval of some amendments that risk submitting the country to Sharia. It will be possible to lower the marriage age for girls to 12. Imbalance in rights of women and non-Muslims (especially for Christians and Sabean). Member of parliament for Mosul: New law drags the country back 100 years.
See also
12/03/2007 IRAQ
Kurdistan, a law proposed banning polygamy
A parliamentary committee will present the government with amendments to the civil code aimed at guaranteeing equal women’s rights, “in full respect of Islamic law”; changes to divorce and inheritance laws also proposed, Muslim leaders condemn the moves.
25/10/2016 13:55:00 IRAQ – ISLAM
For Christian lawmaker, anti-alcohol law "Islamises” Iraq
A ban on the sale, importation and production of alcohol is included in a law under pressure from extremist lawmakers. Iraqi Kurdistan will not enforce the law. For Christian leader, the law violates minority rights and is contrary to the Constitution.
28/10/2016 17:41:00 IRAQ – ISLAM
Gunmen kill a Christian shopkeeper in Basra, the first victim of Iraq’s anti-alcohol law
Masked gunmen on a motorbike opened fire on Nazar Elias, killing him in cold blood. Two years ago, he had fled from Qaraqosh ahead of the Islamic State. In the south, he opened a grocery store that also sold alcohol. In Baghdad, a liquor store is blown up. For Chaldean Patriarchate, the new law hurts "national unity."
07/11/2006 INDIA
Bill of law allows Muslim women to ask for divorce
The highest legal authorities of Shiite Indians have drawn up a bill of law that gives women the right to initiate divorce proceedings in case of physical or mental torture, neglect or fraud.
22/02/2017 17:08:00 INDIA
A law faculty at a Catholic college proposes an amendment to the Civil Code
Marriage law is at the centre of discussions in a country with many religious communities following different rules. The law that allows quick Muslim divorce is one of the main bones of contention. The Catholic Church supports all proposals that support “equality, fraternity and freedom".
|
Editor's choices
VATICAN - ITALYPope: No more war, its only fruit is death, 'our self-destruction'
Marking the Feast of All Souls, Francis celebrated Mass at the American Cemetery in Nettuno. "When so many times in history men think of a war, they are convinced of bringing a new world, they are convinced of making a 'spring'. It ends in a winter, ugly, cruel, with the reign of terror and death."
SYRIA-VATICANNuncio to Damascus: 'Open hospitals', Catholics on frontline of healthcare emergency
Catholic and Caritas hospitals open for injured and ill, Christians and Muslims. Appeal for support for those who can not pay for medical care. Solidarity of Pope Francis. Difficulties for the civilian population, with rising prices and widespread disillusionment. Turbulent climate, with rocket launches and mortar fire still widespread.
TOP10
03/11/2017 LEBANON - SAUDI ARABIA
06/11/2017 LEBANON " SAUDI ARABIA
03/11/2017 FRANCE - ISLAM
Islamist preacher who wants to humble Christians
Kamel Abderrahmani*
06/11/2017 SAUDI ARABIA
07/11/2017 RUSSIA
Kirill: The Bolshevik Apocalypse caused by the betrayal of intelligentsia
Vladimir Rozanskij
04/11/2017 SAUDI ARABIA " IRAN
04/11/2017 INDONESIA
08/11/2017 IRAQ
02/11/2017 VATICAN " ITALY
Newsletter
AsiaNews IS ALSO A MONTHLY!
AsiaNews monthly magazine (in Italian) is free.
News feed
|
Books
2003 © All rights reserved - AsiaNews C.F. e P.Iva: 00889190153 - GLACOM®