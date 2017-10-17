|
Geographic areas
|
» 10/24/2017, 09.37
IRAQ - IRAN - USA
Baghdad and Tehran slam Washington: Shiite militias hope for Iraq and the region
Tillerson had hoped for the expulsion of Shiite fighters from the country. The Iraqi Prime Minister defends their role in the fight against the Islamic State. They are local paramilitaries, not Iranian allies, and should be "encouraged". Iranian Foreign Minister claims the role of "peace and stability" exercised by Tehran in the region.
See also
28/08/2017 09:22:00 IRAQ
The Iraqi army chases Isis from Tal Afar. Concerns over fate of civilians
In a week the coalition forces have quashed jihadists’ resistance, liberating the city. Now the goal is Al-Ayadieh, 15km, along the road leading to the border with Syria. Activists and NGOs are launching appeals for the protection of the population, dozens of families welcomed in Badush Health Center in precarious conditions.
28/05/2007 IRAN – IRAQ – UNITED STATES
US-Iranian talks on Iraqi security situation end
First meeting in 30 years is described as “positive” but US expects “Iranian action on the ground” and an end to its support for armed groups in Iraq. Iran accuses US of espionage and conspiracy.
25/07/2007 IRAQ – IRAN – UNITED STATES
Tehran and Washington trade accusations as diplomacy struggles on
US and Iranian positions on Iraq remain far apart, but diplomatic relations between the two archenemies might inch up to a higher level.
06/07/2016 08:57:00 IRAQ
Iraq sees worst bombing since invasion with 250 deaths
The death toll from Sunday's suicide bombing in Karrada district, center of Baghdad, has risen to 250. Scores of people were also injured but most have been released from hospital. Those critically injured had been sent abroad. Bewildered local residents have held candlelight vigils and prayed for peace. "We call on our Muslim brothers" to "condemn the crimes” Chaldean Patriarch said.
11/02/2015 SYRIA - UNITED STATES
Syria, more than 20 thousand foreign fighters have joined the jihad
The number of volunteers who have joined the militias of the Islamic State has increased at an "unprecedented" rate. They come from more than 90 nations worldwide, at least 3,400 from the West (150 from the United States). A carefully masterminded propaganda and an "alienated" life are the main factors which lead many to join the jihadists.
|
Editor's choices
VATICANPapal letter for the 100th anniversary of Maximum Illud on the activity of missionaries in the world
Pope Francis plans an Extraordinary Missionary Month for October 2019 to awaken the commitment of the missio ad gentes and transform ordinary pastoral outreach along missionary lines. The goal is to move away from tiredness, formalism and self-preservation. From Benedict XV's missio ad gentes to Vatican II, from Pope John Paul II to Evangelical Gaudium, this is the Church’s “essential task”,
CHINA - VATICANWang Zuoan: Pope Francis is sincere, but he has to submit to two conditions
Li Yuan
In an interview with Commercial Radio, the director of the State Administration of Religious Affairs reiterated the urgency of cutting relations with Taiwan and not interfere in China's domestic affairs, including religion. Fang Xinyao and Ma Yinglin, two bishops present at the party congress, heap praise on Xi Jinping's speech. Others warn against “fake pastors but real slaves”. An underground Catholic expresses his fears.
TOP10
18/10/2017 VATICAN
21/10/2017 CHINA - VATICAN
19/10/2017 CHINA - VATICAN
17/10/2017 NORTH KOREA - EU
17/10/2017 VATICAN
18/10/2017 VATICAN
20/10/2017 VATICAN
20/10/2017 BANGLADESH " VATICAN
19/10/2017 VATICAN
21/10/2017 INDONESIA
Newsletter
AsiaNews IS ALSO A MONTHLY!
AsiaNews monthly magazine (in Italian) is free.
News feed
|
Books
2003 © All rights reserved - AsiaNews C.F. e P.Iva: 00889190153 - GLACOM®