|
|
» 11/02/2017, 10.13
BAHRAIN
Bahrain, Shiite opposition leader accused of 'spying' for Qatar
Sheik Ali Salman, former Al-Wefaq leader, would promote "subversive activities against Bahrain, threatening its national interests." In 2011 Qatar's former prime minister would have contacted him asking him to put pressure on the Manama government. The activist is already in jail for a nine-year sentence.
See also
07/11/2012 BAHRAIN
Manama revokes citizenship of 31 activists and opponents
They are charged with being a "threat to State security". Four people suspected of involvement in November 5 attacks, in which two people died, arrested. The Sunni monarchy blames Hezbollah and Tehran of fomenting the uprising.
20/04/2012 BAHRAIN
Bahrain, government steps up security ahead of Grand Prix
The FIA still to give the go ahead to race. The opposition announces protests for all three days of the Grand Prize. In the capital, protests continue. Pilots invited to stay in hotels.
01/04/2017 10:41:00 BAHRAIN - USA
Washington: no human rights scruples in the sale of weapons to Bahrain
A decision dictated by the need to relaunch diplomatic and commercial relations with the Gulf ally. Green light to the delivery of 19 F-16 fighters and other weapons for a total of 2.8 billion. Criticism from human rights associations and activists groups. The decision may soon spread to Saudi Arabia.
02/06/2017 13:06:00 SAUDI ARABIA
Saudi Prince (and former Minister) opens up to women driving: unavoidable changes
Faisal Bin Abdullah, Minister for Education from 2009 to 2013, hypothesizes a future for women driving the society. The change must start "from within", it is up to them to demonstrate "their skill". Woman is "the foundation of society" and has a "significant role" in Islam.
04/04/2017 11:25:00 BAHRAIN
Bahrain’s king reforms the Constitution: military tribunals for civilians. Criticism of activists
The government says the measure concerns persons involved in terrorism. Activists and human rights organizations warn: "vague" measure can be used to suppress critical voices and dissent. Reduced sentence for Shiite opposition leader Sheikh Ali Salman.
|
Editor's choices
VATICANPapal letter for the 100th anniversary of Maximum Illud on the activity of missionaries in the world
Pope Francis plans an Extraordinary Missionary Month for October 2019 to awaken the commitment of the missio ad gentes and transform ordinary pastoral outreach along missionary lines. The goal is to move away from tiredness, formalism and self-preservation. From Benedict XV's missio ad gentes to Vatican II, from Pope John Paul II to Evangelical Gaudium, this is the Church’s “essential task”,
CHINA - VATICANWang Zuoan: Pope Francis is sincere, but he has to submit to two conditions
Li Yuan
In an interview with Commercial Radio, the director of the State Administration of Religious Affairs reiterated the urgency of cutting relations with Taiwan and not interfere in China's domestic affairs, including religion. Fang Xinyao and Ma Yinglin, two bishops present at the party congress, heap praise on Xi Jinping's speech. Others warn against “fake pastors but real slaves”. An underground Catholic expresses his fears.
TOP10
26/10/2017 PAKISTAN
27/10/2017 JAPAN-VATICAN
Bishop Kikuchi: I want to bring unity and mission to Tokyo’s mix of different cultures
Tarcisio Isao Kikuchi
30/10/2017 FRANCE " ISLAM
A Muslim defends the cross of John Paul II that the state wants to remove
Kamel Abderrahmani
26/10/2017 VATICAN
26/10/2017 CHINA-VATICAN
30/10/2017 INDIA
26/10/2017 THAILAND
28/10/2017 INDONESIA
Jakarta approves law against Islamist organizations
Mathias Hariyadi
30/10/2017 SOUTH KOREA " CHINA
27/10/2017 TAIWAN-VATICAN
Newsletter
AsiaNews IS ALSO A MONTHLY!
AsiaNews monthly magazine (in Italian) is free.
News feed
|
Books
2003 © All rights reserved - AsiaNews C.F. e P.Iva: 00889190153 - GLACOM®