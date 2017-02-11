02 November 2017
AsiaNews.it Twitter AsiaNews.it Facebook
Geographic areas




  • > Africa
  • > Central Asia
  • > Europe
  • > Middle East
  • > Nord America
  • > North Asia
  • > South Asia
  • > South East Asia
  • > South West Asia
  • > Sud America
  • > East Asia


    • » 11/02/2017, 10.13

    BAHRAIN

    Bahrain, Shiite opposition leader accused of 'spying' for Qatar



    Sheik Ali Salman, former Al-Wefaq leader, would promote "subversive activities against Bahrain, threatening its national interests." In 2011 Qatar's former prime minister would have contacted him asking him to put pressure on the Manama government. The activist is already in jail for a nine-year sentence.

    Manama (AsiaNews / Agencies) - Bahraini authorities have indicted Shia Shi'ite opposition leader Sheikh Ali Salman, already in prison, charged with "spying" in favor of Qatar. State prosecutors yesterday announced the activist fomented protests in the country in response on the indications of the Doha government.

    The investigation into the alleged ties between Salman and Qatar leaders began in August after four Arab nations - including Bahrain - accused the neighbouring nation of supporting terrorism and having ties with Shiite Iran. A diplomatic and commercial crisis that led to Doha’s isolation in the region.

    Bahrain State TV ran a report with heavy accusations against Qatar, charged with having orchestrated anti-government protests that have rocked the kingdom in the last six years. In 2011, former Qatar captain Sheikh Hamad bin Jassem Al-Thani contacted Salman - Al-Wefaq's leader at the time - asking him to call for public protests and pressurize the Manama government.

    Salman is in jail since 2014, with a nine-year sentence for hatred. He will also have to answer these latest charges: "Espionage in the pay roll of a foreign country [...] with the aim of promoting subversive activities against Bahrain and threatening its national interests."

    The dissident will also go to the bar for "revealing defense secrets to a foreign nation and spreading information that could damage Bahrain's status and reputation."

    The prosecutor's note does not clarify the expected date for the new trial.

    Bahrain is a Gulf monarchy ruled by a Sunni dynasty in a country where the majority of the population (at least 60-70%) is Shia and want constitutional changes and social and economic rights. In 2011 in the wake of the Arab Spring, riots broke out that the king of Bahrain – a US ally supported by Riyadh – put down with Saudi military aid.

    Last year, authorities arrested and sentenced Shia activists and religious leaders and suspended the activities of Al-Wefaq, the main Shia opposition group, on charges of terrorism, extremism and violence as well as ties to a foreign power (i.e. Iran).(DS)
    e-mail this to a friend Printable version

    TAGs
    Bahrain
    Qatar
    Sunni
    Shiite
    Opposition
    Islam
    Human Rights
    Fundamentalism
    Repression











    See also

    07/11/2012 BAHRAIN
    Manama revokes citizenship of 31 activists and opponents
    They are charged with being a "threat to State security". Four people suspected of involvement in November 5 attacks, in which two people died, arrested. The Sunni monarchy blames Hezbollah and Tehran of fomenting the uprising.

    20/04/2012 BAHRAIN
    Bahrain, government steps up security ahead of Grand Prix
    The FIA still to give the go ahead to race. The opposition announces protests for all three days of the Grand Prize. In the capital, protests continue. Pilots invited to stay in hotels.

    01/04/2017 10:41:00 BAHRAIN - USA
    Washington: no human rights scruples in the sale of weapons to Bahrain

    A decision dictated by the need to relaunch diplomatic and commercial relations with the Gulf ally. Green light to the delivery of 19 F-16 fighters and other weapons for a total of 2.8 billion. Criticism from human rights associations and activists groups. The decision may soon spread to Saudi Arabia.



    02/06/2017 13:06:00 SAUDI ARABIA
    Saudi Prince (and former Minister) opens up to women driving: unavoidable changes

    Faisal Bin Abdullah, Minister for Education from 2009 to 2013, hypothesizes a future for women driving the society. The change must start "from within", it is up to them to demonstrate "their skill". Woman is "the foundation of society" and has a "significant role" in Islam.



    04/04/2017 11:25:00 BAHRAIN
    Bahrain’s king reforms the Constitution: military tribunals for civilians. Criticism of activists

    The government says the measure concerns persons involved in terrorism. Activists and human rights organizations warn: "vague" measure can be used to suppress critical voices and dissent. Reduced sentence for Shiite opposition leader Sheikh Ali Salman.
    Editor's choices
    VATICAN
    Papal letter for the 100th anniversary of Maximum Illud on the activity of missionaries in the world



    Pope Francis plans an Extraordinary Missionary Month for October 2019 to awaken the commitment of the missio ad gentes and transform ordinary pastoral outreach along missionary lines. The goal is to move away from tiredness, formalism and self-preservation. From Benedict XV's missio ad gentes to Vatican II, from Pope John Paul II to Evangelical Gaudium, this is the Church’s “essential task”,


    CHINA - VATICAN
    Wang Zuoan: Pope Francis is sincere, but he has to submit to two conditions

    Li Yuan

    In an interview with Commercial Radio, the director of the State Administration of Religious Affairs reiterated the urgency of cutting relations with Taiwan and not interfere in China's domestic affairs, including religion. Fang Xinyao and Ma Yinglin, two bishops present at the party congress, heap praise on Xi Jinping's speech. Others warn against “fake pastors but real slaves”. An underground Catholic expresses his fears.


    AsiaNews IS ALSO A MONTHLY!

    AsiaNews monthly magazine (in Italian) is free.
     

    SUBSCRIBE NOW

    News feed

    Canale RSScanale RSS 

    Add to Google









     

    IRAN 2016 Banner

    2003 © All rights reserved - AsiaNews C.F. e P.Iva: 00889190153 - GLACOM®

    Copyright © 2003 AsiaNews C.F. 00889190153 All rights reserved. Content on this site is made available for personal, non-commercial use only. You may not reproduce, republish, sell or otherwise distribute the content or any modified or altered versions of it without the express written permission of the editor. Photos on AsiaNews.it are largely taken from the internet and thus considered to be in the public domain. Anyone contrary to their publication need only contact the editorial office which will immediately proceed to remove the photos.