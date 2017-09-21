|
|
» 09/28/2017, 09.26
INDONESIA
Bali prepares for the eruption of Mount Agung: 100,000 evacuated
50m high smoke column billowing from crater. Increasing frequency in tremors and lava activity. With ash emissions in the atmosphere, airborne flights across the region are at risk. Fears for tourism industry.
See also
22/09/2017 14:27:00 INDONESIA
Bali: Mount Agung’s “imminent eruption” leads to the evacuation of residents and tourists
Level 3 warning is sounded as volcanic activity grows. On Tuesday alone, 427 tremors were recorded. The last eruption in 1963 killed 1,100 people. The islands most important Hindu temple, Pura Besakih, is located on the volcano’s slopes.
12/05/2006 INDONESIA
Merapi volcano: Jakarta orders evacuation of 17,000 people
The government believes eruption is imminent but its plan is meeting resistance from residents of the volcano's slopes, who are convinced their magic rituals will stop the lava. But they are also concerned about their crops and cattle.
24/08/2006 INDONESIA
Bali terrorist organised attacks from behind bars
Sentenced to death for his role in the 2002 Bali bombing, Imam Samudra raised funds and recruited militants involved in last year's Bali attack. Revelations come after police arrest two of his alleged accomplices.
30/08/2010 INDONESIA
30 thousand displaced by new eruption in Sumatra
This morning a column of smoke and ash 2 thousand meters high. Further 8 000 people transferred from the slopes of Mount Sinabung. A man dies from breathing problems caused by airborne ash. Lava flow expected. Indonesia has over 500 active volcanoes.
25/10/2010 INDONESIA
Merapi volcano erupts, 19 thousand people evacuated in Java
Red alert in Indonesia for the imminent eruption of a volcano located in the center of the island of Java, a densely populated area. Two previous eruptions in 1970 and 1994 caused hundreds of casualties.
|
Editor's choices
SYRIACatechist in Aleppo, where faith overwhelms fear and violence
Rania Salouji is a 40-year-old Christian woman. She is married to Grigor and they have two kids, 17 and 14. At the beginning of the war she thought about fleeing but chose to stay. She was anxious for months when her husband was held captive and she is still traumatised by the death of a boy killed by a rocket near the catechism centre. Each day she entrusts her children to Our Lady, reciting the Rosary. We must “live normally, as much as possible”.
CHINAWhat is Xi Jinping thought?
Willy Wo-Lap Lam
At the next Congress, Xi Jinping's thinking will be included in the party's constitution, just like Mao Zedong's was. But this thought seems only to be made of rhetoric, nationalism, and an emphasis on China's greatness. Xi's much-vaunted contribution to Chinese-style communism tends to stop reforms to maintain power in the hands of the party and his own. Mao looked to the future; Xi is trying to hold onto the status quo. Courtesy of the Jamestown Foundation.
TOP10
21/09/2017 VATICAN
25/09/2017 RUSSIA
Hilarion: Russia and European Christians for the Salvation of the Continent
Vladimir Rozanskij
21/09/2017 HOLY LAND
26/09/2017 BANGLADESH
24/09/2017 VATICAN
21/09/2017 VATICAN
22/09/2017 VATICAN
23/09/2017 VATICAN
21/09/2017 IRAQ
21/09/2017 VIETNAM
Newsletter
AsiaNews IS ALSO A MONTHLY!
AsiaNews monthly magazine (in Italian) is free.
News feed
|
Books
2003 © All rights reserved - AsiaNews C.F. e P.Iva: 00889190153 - GLACOM®