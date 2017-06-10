|
PAKISTAN
Balochistan, Islamic State claims attack on Sufi mausoleum: 20 dead
A suicide bomber detonated explosives outside the mausoleum of the Sufi "saint" Pir Rakhel Shah. There are also 24 injured. Among the victims, the security guard who prevented the kamikaze from entering the temple crowded with the faithful.
|
