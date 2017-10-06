Bangkok (AsiaNews/Agencies) - Today marks the first anniversary of the death of King Bhumibol Adulyadej. Throughout the country Thais commemorate the late sovereign with prayers and religious ceremonies. Numerous functions have been organized in Bangkok and in provincial areas, particularly in the Siredi hospital, in the capital, where the king died at the age of 88.

Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha and other members of the government attended the commemoration to remind the king this morning. The government has invited citizens to observe a moment of silence at 13.52, the time when he died.

His successor, King Maha Vajiralongkorn, will attend a royal ceremony at the Grand Palace during which he will place his own wreath - and another on behalf of Queen Sirikit, wife of the deceased monarch - before the urn that contains the remains of Bhumibol.

Thailand is in the last days of mourning, since the royal cremation will take place on October 26th. The crematorium of Sanam Luang, a large square next to the Grand Palace, is completed and other preparations are underway, including a general test of the funeral procession.