13 October 2017
AsiaNews.it Twitter AsiaNews.it Facebook
Geographic areas




  • > Africa
  • > Central Asia
  • > Europe
  • > Middle East
  • > Nord America
  • > North Asia
  • > South Asia
  • > South East Asia
  •    - Brunei
  •    - Cambodia
  •    - East Timor
  •    - Indonesia
  •    - Laos
  •    - Malaysia
  •    - Myanmar
  •    - Philippines
  •    - Singapore
  •    - Thailand
  •    - Vietnam
  • > South West Asia
  • > Sud America
  • > East Asia


    • » 10/13/2017, 09.18

    THAILAND

    Bangkok, ceremonies and prayers for the first anniversary of King's death



    Citizens invited to observe a moment of silence at 13.52, hour of death. The royal cremation will take place on 26 October. The latest preparations for funerals.

    Bangkok (AsiaNews/Agencies) - Today marks the first anniversary of the death of King Bhumibol Adulyadej. Throughout the country Thais commemorate the late sovereign with prayers and religious ceremonies. Numerous functions have been organized in Bangkok and in provincial areas, particularly in the Siredi hospital, in the capital, where the king died at the age of 88.

    Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha and other members of the government attended the commemoration to remind the king this morning. The government has invited citizens to observe a moment of silence at 13.52, the time when he died.

    His successor, King Maha Vajiralongkorn, will attend a royal ceremony at the Grand Palace during which he will place his own wreath - and another on behalf of Queen Sirikit, wife of the deceased monarch - before the urn that contains the remains of Bhumibol.

    Thailand is in the last days of mourning, since the royal cremation will take place on October 26th. The crematorium of Sanam Luang, a large square next to the Grand Palace, is completed and other preparations are underway, including a general test of the funeral procession.
    e-mail this to a friend Printable version

    TAGs











    See also

    03/10/2017 12:06:00 THAILAND
    More than 12 million Thais pay tribute to the late king in Bangkok

    The country has been in mourning for the past year. King Bhumibol was the longest reigning monarch in the world. About 250,000 people will take part in the funeral. Groups of dissidents could cause disruptions.



    09/01/2008 THAILAND
    Catholics mourn the loss of Princess Galyani Vadhana
    The princess was the sister of King Anandhamahidol (Rama VIII) and King Bhumibol Adulyadej (Rama IX), on the throne since 1946. She played a key role in the country’s development, especially of its remotest areas. Bishops and faithful remember her.

    25/10/2011 THAILAND
    Bangkok, flood emergency: capital’s second airport closed
    Authorities have ordered the suspension of flights from Don Meuang; links transferred to Suvarnabhumi international airport, which operates at full capacity. The updated toll speaks of 366 dead since the beginning of July. The capital in danger of collapsing. The government ensures transparency and updated information.

    29/11/2016 11:56:00 THAILAND
    Bangkok begins process of succession to the throne: Awaiting Prince Vajiralongkorn


    The government will ask the President of Parliament to invite the heir to the throne to become the next king. The prince will meet with the Assembly in coming days. The coronation must take place after the cremation of the body of King Bhumibol, scheduled for next year.

     



    26/10/2016 16:15:00 THAILAND – CAMBODIA
    Mourning attire following King Bhumibol’s death a great opportunity for Cambodia’s garment industry

    As the sovereign’s death boosts demand for black clothing, cotton supplies in Thailand run out, with traders turning to Cambodia to fill the gap. “Before the king died, there was no one who bought black shirts,” Cambodian trader said. Now Thais are buying up everything.
    Editor's choices
    MYANMAR
    Rohingya not only group persecuted in Myanmar, Christian minorities are as well



    Ethnic Kachin, Chin and Naga endure suffering. Religious discrimination is in some cases even institutionalised. Christians are seen as the expression of a foreign religion, outside of the nationalist view. For years the military regime has applied stringent discriminatory measures.


    VATICAN - ASIA
    The world is in urgent need of the Church's mission

    Bernardo Cervellera

    October is a month devoted to awakening the call to mission among Christians. In the world there is indifference or enmity towards God and the Church. Religions are considered the source of all wars. Christianity is the encounter with a Person who changes the life of the believer and places him at the service of the wounds of the world, torn by frustrations and fratricidal wars. The example of the Patriarch of Baghdad and of the President of South Korea.


    AsiaNews IS ALSO A MONTHLY!

    AsiaNews monthly magazine (in Italian) is free.
     

    SUBSCRIBE NOW

    News feed

    Canale RSScanale RSS 

    Add to Google









     

    IRAN 2016 Banner

    2003 © All rights reserved - AsiaNews C.F. e P.Iva: 00889190153 - GLACOM®

    Copyright © 2003 AsiaNews C.F. 00889190153 All rights reserved. Content on this site is made available for personal, non-commercial use only. You may not reproduce, republish, sell or otherwise distribute the content or any modified or altered versions of it without the express written permission of the editor. Photos on AsiaNews.it are largely taken from the internet and thus considered to be in the public domain. Anyone contrary to their publication need only contact the editorial office which will immediately proceed to remove the photos.