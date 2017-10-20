|
|
» 10/27/2017, 09.24
THAILAND
Bangkok, the remains of King Bhumibol transferred to the Great Palace
The ashes will be preserved in the temple of the Emerald Buddha. King Maha Vajiralongkorn sprinkled the remains of his father with sacred water. The remains were then blessed by the supreme Buddhist Patriarch. Controversy for the private form of the actual cremation ceremony.
See also
26/10/2017 15:36:00 THAILAND
Bangkok, the country stops for the cremation of King Bhumibol (Video)
The funeral service, which began yesterday, will end on 29 October. Preparations took nearly a year of work with the government allocating almost US$ 90 million to honour the "Father of the Nation". At the imposing funeral site participants had to follow a strict code of conduct. The Thai Church is participating in the event throughout the country.
03/10/2017 12:06:00 THAILAND
More than 12 million Thais pay tribute to the late king in Bangkok
The country has been in mourning for the past year. King Bhumibol was the longest reigning monarch in the world. About 250,000 people will take part in the funeral. Groups of dissidents could cause disruptions.
09/01/2008 THAILAND
Catholics mourn the loss of Princess Galyani Vadhana
The princess was the sister of King Anandhamahidol (Rama VIII) and King Bhumibol Adulyadej (Rama IX), on the throne since 1946. She played a key role in the country’s development, especially of its remotest areas. Bishops and faithful remember her.
12/06/2006 THAILAND
Bangkok: Thai bishops celebrate king, "living model of truth and justice"
At the mass to mark the 60th anniversary of the monarch, Mgr Thienchai Samanchit underlined the "great privilege of living with such an example before our eyes."
21/07/2006 THAILAND
Thai Church prays for king's health after back surgery
The president of the Catholic Bishops' Conference called on churches across the nation to offer mass for the swift recovery of King Bhumibol. His operation was a success and the monarch has given the green light for new elections.
