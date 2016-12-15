|
THAILAND
Bangkok University: help for farmers, bags of rice in exhange for fees
With the price of rice at an historic minimum, farm families cannot afford the costs of education for their children. The Rangsit University will accept rice as payment for the second half, assessing it at a higher than market price.
|
