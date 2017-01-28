04 February 2017
    • » 02/04/2017, 11.10

    THAILAND - MYANMAR

    Bangkok and Naypyidaw revive partnership: 18 new memoranda of understanding signed



    The goal is to increase "investments of Thai entrepreneurs in Myanmar". 16 deals for private sector and two at a governmental level (Dawei and fishing). Strengthening small and medium enterprises, to ensure sustainable development. Plans for a shoe factory and development of digital sector.

    Bangkok (AsiaNews / Agencies) - Thailand and Myanmar have signed 18 new memoranda of understanding (MoUs), in the context of growing bilateral strategic partnership between the leaders of the two South-East Asian. Panitarn Pavarolavidya, president of the Thai-Myanmar Business Council and deputy secretary general of the Federation of Thai Industries (FTI) explains that 16 of those agreements concern the private sector. The ambitious goal, he adds, is to increase "investments of Thai entrepreneurs in Myanmar".

    Two other memoranda of understanding are at a governmental level: one of these is focused on the security sector, with the aim of creating an emergency unit at the Dawei port; the other, however, aims to boost cooperation between the two countries in the fisheries sector.

    The signing of the package of agreements took place in the context of an official visit of a Thai institutional delegation - made up of politicians and businessmen - to Myanmar, from February 2 to 5. This was led by Deputy Prime Minister Somkid Jatusripitak, accompanied by important personalities from Thai enterprise including the President of the Siam Cement Group.

    In the context of the official visit the delegation will meet with prominent figures from Myanmar politics and industry of, as well as a close associate of the Council of State of Myanmar and Burmese Foreign Minister Aung San Suu Kyi.

    As reported by Panitarn Pavarolavidya, agreements relate in particular to the sustainable development of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), the growth of industrial areas and joint investments. For example, the Pam Group together with Apexworld intends to build the first shoe factory in Myawaddy. The goal is to produce one million pairs of shoes per month. Instead Mitr Phol Group, the largest producer of sugar in Asia wants to join forces with the Suenno partners to develop a sugar cane industry in Myanmar.

    The private sector agreements also focus on digital technology, thanks to the partnership between T2P and Citymart Group to build an online portfolio and a platform for online shopping; other companies in the sector point instead to the development of barcodes.

    The Thai Federation of Industries has also teamed up with the homologous Burmese Umfcci to develop standards in Myanmar software.
