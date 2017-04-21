|
|
» 04/28/2017, 14.10
BANGLADESH
Sumon Corraya
Bangladesh rice crop destroyed by floods, government delays Caritas' aid
The incessant rains flooded five districts. 300,000 farmers are on the run. All the production of boron rice is damaged. Tons of dead fish due to oxygen shortage in the waters. Farmers do not know how to repay their debts and feed their families.
|
