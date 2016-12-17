|
BANGLADESH
Sumon Corraya
Bangladeshi Christians celebrate Christmas with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina
The exchange of greetings took place in Dhaka with some 1,500 Christians, as well as a good number of Muslims, Hindus and Buddhists. The prime minister thanked Pope Francis "for appointing a Bengali as cardinal". She also said that her government supports the equality of all religions.
|
