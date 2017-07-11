|
CHINA
Bank of China Governor warns of China’s financial fragility
For Zhou Xiaochuan, demands by local governments for looser monetary policy to boost growth is behind the problem. China’s M2 stood at US$ 24.95 trillion last September. Overall borrowing is 260 per cent of GDP.
05/02/2008 CHINA – WORLD BANK
Chinese to be World Bank’s new chief economist
Justin Lin Yifu, a Taiwan native who defected to the mainland, is one of China’s leading economists and a specialist in the field of rural development. His appointment signals the institution’s intention to bring China closer into the fold to promote ‘responsible development’ on poor countries.
12/02/2015 CHINA
For New Year, China's central bank has to come up with 610 billion in cash
Such an amount is what the Chinese are expect to spend during the Lunar New Year holidays. Central bank officials must find enough liquidity without stoking inflation. At the same time, they must ensure that money markets do not seize up, and affect consumer spending. Compounding everything, some 24 IPOs are expected to lock up about 2 trillion yuan.
01/06/2009 DUBAI
Signs of a new financial storm for September coming from Dubai and Saudi Arabia
Dubai calls on the Rothschild bank for help, perhaps out of desperation. In Saudi Arabia a Saad Group company defaults. US, European and Asian banks are struggling. The end of Ramadan in September might mark the start of an economic depression worse than that of the 1930s.
14/06/2011 CHINA
Beijing, record inflation in May. Rising food prices
Experts now expect the economy to slow, causing a cooling of inflation. But the increases mainly affect the prices of food and essentials, with growing popular discontent.
21/06/2010 CHINA
Yuan jumps 0.43 per cent to five-year high
Two days after the China’s central bank announces greater flexibility, yuan rises significantly. Chinese shares gain immediately, pulled by airliners and property shares. Everyone is now waiting for tomorrow to see if the trend will last and what the PBOC will do.
|
VATICAN - ITALYPope: No more war, its only fruit is death, 'our self-destruction'
Marking the Feast of All Souls, Francis celebrated Mass at the American Cemetery in Nettuno. "When so many times in history men think of a war, they are convinced of bringing a new world, they are convinced of making a 'spring'. It ends in a winter, ugly, cruel, with the reign of terror and death."
SYRIA-VATICANNuncio to Damascus: 'Open hospitals', Catholics on frontline of healthcare emergency
Catholic and Caritas hospitals open for injured and ill, Christians and Muslims. Appeal for support for those who can not pay for medical care. Solidarity of Pope Francis. Difficulties for the civilian population, with rising prices and widespread disillusionment. Turbulent climate, with rocket launches and mortar fire still widespread.
03/11/2017 LEBANON - SAUDI ARABIA
06/11/2017 LEBANON " SAUDI ARABIA
06/11/2017 SAUDI ARABIA
03/11/2017 FRANCE - ISLAM
Islamist preacher who wants to humble Christians
Kamel Abderrahmani*
Kamel Abderrahmani*
04/11/2017 SAUDI ARABIA " IRAN
01/11/2017 VATICAN
02/11/2017 MALAYSIA
02/11/2017 VATICAN " ITALY
02/11/2017 VATICAN - ITALY
02/11/2017 SYRIA-VATICAN
