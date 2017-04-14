19 April 2017
AsiaNews.it Twitter AsiaNews.it Facebook
Geographic areas




  • > Africa
  • > Central Asia
  • > Europe
  • > Middle East
  • > Nord America
  • > North Asia
  • > South Asia
  • > South East Asia
  • > South West Asia
  • > Sud America
  • > East Asia
  •    - China
  •    - Hong Kong
  •    - Japan
  •    - Macau
  •    - North Korea
  •    - South Korea
  •    - Taiwan


    • » 04/18/2017, 16.18

    CHINA

    Baptisms in official and underground communities: pastoral outreach increasingly difficult

    Fr Peter

    Many catechumens were baptised on Easter eve in many dioceses, but baptisms can take place on other dates. Data for underground communities are hard to collect. Five thousand priests are not enough for pastoral care in China.  Believers must deepen their faith to counter the current mind-set full of superstitions and idolatry or money.

    Beijing (AsiaNews) – China’s Catholic communities face various barriers according to their location.

    Official parishes struck a certain compromise with local authorities, and try to entertain good relations with them in order to avoid something unpleasant from happening.

    Underground communities must conduct their services behind closed doors in many dioceses. This forces priests to divide the faithful into smaller groups and go to different places to celebrate Mass.

    Easter is considered the most important feast of the year and entails many activities. The main one is the baptism of catechumens. Although many undergo the ceremony on Easter Eve, others do it on Easter Sunday.

    In some dioceses, the catechumens are not baptised on Easter. In the diocese of Tianjin for example, baptisms are not celebrated on Easter eve because, as a result of the rapid development of local communities, there are so many catechumens that they can pick the date.

    In recent years, Hebei Jinde has tried to keep the statistics of the tens of thousands of catechumens and baptisms. However, these data do not provide a clear picture of the Church in China since it impossible to have updated information about underground believers.

    The main issue is the shortage of pastors. Although China has an estimated 5,000 official and underground priests, they are not enough to meet the spiritual needs of 12 million believers.

    In Hebei and Shanxi, a considerable number of priests take good care of the faithful. But in other provinces there are not enough priests so that those who serve have to celebrate Mass and the sacrament of reconciliation in many places.

    Since the faithful are eager to respect the Easter precept – confessing once year for Easter communion – priests are busy with the Sacrament of Reconciliation at least until Easter octave.

    Because of the shortage of priests, catechists and community leaders have an important role to play in the diocese. Together with the former, priests lead the faithful at Easter towards the renewal of their baptism and encourage them to deepen their faith to counter the current mind-set full of superstition and idolatry of money.
    e-mail this to a friend Printable version

    TAGs
    china
    easter
    religious freedom
    underground
    official
    baptisms
    catechumens











    See also



    Editor's choices
    CHINA - VATICAN
    Msgr. Peter Shao Zhumin, bishop of Wenzhou (underground) seized by police

    Bernardo Cervellera

    Public security will not reveal where he was taken, but allow the faithful to deliver some clothes for their pastor. The bishop will celebrate Easter with his faithful. Pressures on the prelate to adhere to the Patriotic Association. A similar fate to that of Msgr. Guo Xijin. It is also pressure on the Holy See.


    CHINA – VATICAN
    Underground Mindong Bishop Guo Xijin missing for four days

    Wang Zhicheng

    After being detained at the Religious Affairs Office in Fuan, he was taken to an undisclosed location "to study and learn." Catholics believe that he will be pressured into joining the Patriotic Association. His refusal will likely mean that he won’t be allowed back to his diocese.


    AsiaNews IS ALSO A MONTHLY!

    AsiaNews monthly magazine (in Italian) is free.
     

    SUBSCRIBE NOW

    News feed

    Canale RSScanale RSS 

    Add to Google









     

    IRAN 2016 Banner

    2003 © All rights reserved - AsiaNews C.F. e P.Iva: 00889190153 - GLACOM®

    Copyright © 2003 AsiaNews C.F. 00889190153 All rights reserved. Content on this site is made available for personal, non-commercial use only. You may not reproduce, republish, sell or otherwise distribute the content or any modified or altered versions of it without the express written permission of the editor. Photos on AsiaNews.it are largely taken from the internet and thus considered to be in the public domain. Anyone contrary to their publication need only contact the editorial office which will immediately proceed to remove the photos.