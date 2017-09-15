Basra (AsiaNews / Agencies) - Provincial authorities transferred a statue of the Virgin the night before its inauguration. It happened in the city of Basra, in the south of Iraq. Five meters and two in width, the white sculpture was removed on request by the Chaldean episcopate, fearful that its presence would cause tension among the various religious communities.

The statue was built with the funding of the "Armor of Basra for relief and development", and was installed in a garden in the center of the city.

In the past, the area was known as "Hay Arman" (Armenian quarter) because of its largely Armenian population, before the community abandoned the city almost completely.

One of the organizers of the initiative and coordinator of the national project for peaceful coexistence in Iraq, Eczar Nimr, challenged the decision to remove the sculpture: "We had the official permission to erect this statue representing the symbol of peaceful coexistence in Basra ... We condemn the dismantling of the statue and ask for explanations from the church and city council. "

The head of the provincial security committee says the sculpture transfer was "made at the request of our Christian brothers, as those who wanted to remove as it could destabilize the situation in the city."

The Chaldean Archbishop Msgr. Habib Hormouz al-Naufali had long opposed the installation of the statue. In a letter to the provincial government: "No official has approved this [installation] operation that could have serious consequences and fractures between the various religious confessions of the city." The prelate recalls that 90% of Christians left the city, particularly after the 2003 international occupation of the US Army. There are still 300 Christian families in the city today and fear is that any confessional tensions will push them to escape.

Bishop Al-Naufali proposes to raise a monument for all religions and to place the statue of the Virgin in a church, monastery or cemetery, so that it is not vandalized.

The diocese of Basra has 15 churches, of which only four are used for prayer.

Before 2003, there were more than a million Christians in Iraq. At present the number is less than 400,000.