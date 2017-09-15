|
|
» 09/21/2017, 17.11
IRAQ
Pierre Balanian
Bassora, a statue of Our Lady removed to 'avoid tensions between religious communities'
Five meters high and two wide the statue was in the center of the city. Since 2003, 90% of Christians have left the city, 300 families remain. The Chaldean Archbishop offers a monument dedicated to all religions.
See also
20/09/2017 15:33:00 IRAQ
A statue of Our Lady removed in Basra to avoid tensions between religious communities
The five-by-two-metre sculpture stood in the city centre. Since 2003, 90 per cent of Basra’s Christians have left; only 300 families are left. The Chaldean archbishop proposes a monument to all religions.
08/10/2013 IRAQ - MIDDLE EAST
Assyrian Church andChaldean Patriarchate: " dialogue and unity" in defense of Christians in the Middle East
Mar Dinkha IV responds to call for dialogue launched by Mar Sako and urges "joint action" of "sister churches ." The idea of a "Joint Committee " to pursue the project of unity. Chaldean Patriarch: "urgent" need to overcome the difficulties and ensure "our future presence".
12/02/2014 IRAQ
Governor of Basra: We will help the Iraqi Christians to return to their homeland
Majid Al- Nasrawi met the Chaldean Patriarch and the new Bishop Habib Hormuz Al-Nofal. Governor promises land and work for those who return to the city. Mar Sako confirms Churches’ attention for the south of the country. The prelate promises commitment to peace and coexistence in the city and the region.
27/04/2012 IRAQ
Kirkuk, thanks to the Iraqi Church, which promotes "Bridges for Peace"
50 political and religious leaders gathered yesterday at the Archbishop’s residence signed a seven-point document for the harmony and coexistence. An appeal to the central government and the governor of Kurdistan, to solve problems "rather than complicate them." Mgr Sako: the value of diversity the foundation of coexistence.
14/10/2005 VATICAN - ISLAM
Vatican tells Islam: "Let us continue on the path of dialogue"
To mark the end of Ramadan, the Pontifical Council for Interreligious Dialogue has sent its customary message to the Muslim community. Highlighted are a commitment to peace, the memory of John Paul II and the direction taken by Benedict XVI along the same path.
|
Editor's choices
JAPAN - VATICANArchbishop Kikuchi: In tune with the Pope and Card. Filoni for mission in Japan
Tarcisio Isao Kikuchi
The bishop of Niigata and President of Caritas Japan comments on yesterday’s papal message sent to the bishops of Japan. The journey stages of Card. Filoni, which will also touch Fukushima. The question of the relationship with the Neocatechumenal Way is still "unresolved".
VATICAN - JAPANPope to Japanese Bishops: Be the salt and light of society, even going against the trends
During the pastoral visit of Card. Fernando Filoni, Prefect of Propaganda Fide, to the Land of the Rising Sun, Pope Francis urges the bishops and the Japanese Church to renew their missionary commitment to society, marked by suicides, divorces, religious formalism, material and spiritual poverty. The request to collaborate with ecclesial movements, perhaps in memory of the controversy with the Neocatechumenal Way.
TOP10
18/09/2017 JAPAN - VATICAN
Archbishop Kikuchi: In tune with the Pope and Card. Filoni for mission in Japan
Tarcisio Isao Kikuchi
15/09/2017 PAKISTAN " MYANMAR
Lahore Catholic NGO to help Rohingya in trouble
Kamran Chaudhry
15/09/2017 VATICAN ORTHODOX
Catholic-Orthodox dialogue resumes. Moscow has a greater weight
Vladimir Rozanskij
20/09/2017 SAUDI ARABIA
15/09/2017 MYANMAR
16/09/2017 SYRIA
17/09/2017 VATICAN
18/09/2017 VATICAN - JAPAN
Newsletter
AsiaNews IS ALSO A MONTHLY!
AsiaNews monthly magazine (in Italian) is free.
News feed
|
Books
2003 © All rights reserved - AsiaNews C.F. e P.Iva: 00889190153 - GLACOM®