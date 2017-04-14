

CHINA Beijing, bautismos en las comunidades oficiales y subterráneas. La pastoral siempre más difícil Fr Peter



En la noche de Pascua en muchas diócesis se celebró el bautismo de los catecúmenos. Pero los bautismos se realizan en diversas fechas. Las comunidades subterráneas tienen dificultad en juntar las estadísticas. Los cinco mil sacerdotes en China son insuficientes para el cuidado pastoral de los 12 millones de fieles. Profundizar la fe contra la mentalidad corriente llena de supersticiones y de idolatría del dinero. Beijing (AsiaNews)- Las comunidades de la Iglesia católica en China se encuentran con diversas dificultades, según el ambiente en el cual obran. Las parroquias (oficiales) que de alguna manera han encontrado un compromiso y reciben el consentimiento del gobierno local cerca de plasmar siempre más las buenas relaciones con el gobierno para estar seguros que algo de desagradable pueda sucederle a ellos. Las comunidades subterráneas de muchas diócesis celebran todavía ahora a puertas cerradas. Los sacerdotes deben subdividir a los fieles en grupos más pequeños y deben ir a diversos lugares para poder celebrar la misa de Pascua. La Pascua es considerada la fiesta litúrgica más importante del año y en ella se concentran muchas actividades. El gesto más importante y más común es el bautismo de los catecúmenos en la Vigilia pascual, si bien muchos catecúmenos sean bautizado también en el día de Pascua, en durante la noche. Pero en algunas diócesis los catecúmenos reciben el bautismo no en Pascua. Por ejemplo, la diócesis de Tianjin no celebra el bautismo en la Vigilia porque gracias al rápido desarrollo de las comunidades, hay muchísimos catecúmenos. Así que la diócesis deja que ellos elijan la fecha cuando les agrade. En años recientes, Jinde, el instrumento de información de Hebei, trató de tener las estadísticas de los catecúmenos y de los bautismos (decenas de miles). Pero de las estadísticas se logra entender poco sobre la situación de la Iglesia en China: para las comunidades subterráneas es imposible ofrecer estadísticas y en tiempo para las publicaciones. El problema más agudo es la penuria de pastores. Si bein haya cinco mil sacerdotes en China (comprendidos los oficiales y los subterráneos), es difícil responder a las necesidades espirituales de q loe 12 millones de creyentes. En Hebei y Shanxi hay un considerable número de curas que se ocupan muy bien de los fieles. Pero en otras provincias no hay suficientes curas y así los sacerdotes deben ir de una parte a la otra para celebrar misas y el sacramento de la reconciliación. Y como los fieles quieren cumplir el precepto pascual- la confesión al menos una vez al año y la comunión en Pascua- los sacerdotes están muy comprometidos en ofrecer tiempo para el sacramento de la reconciliación al menos en la octava de Pascua. Justamente por la carencia de sacerdotes, catequistas y líderes de las comunidades tienen un rol muy importante que jugar en las diócesis. Junto a ellos, los curas guían a los fieles a vivir este período como un momento de renovación de su propio bautismo y un aliento para profundizar la fe contra la mentalidad corriente llena de supersticiones y de idolatría del dinero.







En la noche de Pascua en muchas diócesis se celebró el bautismo de los catecúmenos. Pero los bautismos se realizan en diversas fechas. Las comunidades subterráneas tienen dificultad en juntar las estadísticas. Los cinco mil sacerdotes en China son insuficientes para el cuidado pastoral de los 12 millones de fieles. Profundizar la fe contra la mentalidad corriente llena de supersticiones y de idolatría del dinero.



