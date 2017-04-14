|
CHINA
Fr Peter
Beijing, bautismos en las comunidades oficiales y subterráneas. La pastoral siempre más difícil
En la noche de Pascua en muchas diócesis se celebró el bautismo de los catecúmenos. Pero los bautismos se realizan en diversas fechas. Las comunidades subterráneas tienen dificultad en juntar las estadísticas. Los cinco mil sacerdotes en China son insuficientes para el cuidado pastoral de los 12 millones de fieles. Profundizar la fe contra la mentalidad corriente llena de supersticiones y de idolatría del dinero.
