|
|
» 05/12/2017, 10.35
CHINA-US
Wang Zhicheng
Beijing and Washington agree on series of trade agreements, following past threats
The US will be able to export liquid gas and beef; it wWill be able to enter the credit card market and issue credit certificates to their companies in China, with the possibility of receiving loans as well. China will be able to export pre-cooked chicken meat and Chinese banks will enter the American market. An "Herculean result". US Representatives will be present at One belt One road Forum in Beijing on May 14 and 15 next.
See also
07/04/2017 14:21:00 USA - CHINA
Trump and Xi meet, a summit of 'friendship'
Dinner in honor of the Chinese guests took place at the same time as the attack on the Syrian base. Both the two presidents need to show that the meeting was a success. But the steps China needs to take will be very costly.
19/01/2017 17:45:00 CHINA-UK
The first freight train between China and Britain reaches its destination
The 12,000-km line runs through nine countries. The trip lasted 18 days. It is part of China’s One Belt, One Road initiative to re-establish a modern version of the ancient Silk Road.
15/10/2016 10:05:00 BANGLADESH - CHINA
Xi Jinping in Bangladesh: An essential partner for the new Silk Road
The Chinese president was welcomed yesterday with great fanfare. He is the first leader from Beijing to visit the country after 30 years. 27 commercial agreements signed for a total of nearly $ 24 billion. The renewed agreement will allow Dhaka to reach middle-income countries by 2021. It will also permit China to develop the strategy of "One Belt One Road".
09/06/2014 CHINA - RUSSIA - ASIA
The new "Silk Road", a Chinese dream that could turn into a Western nightmare
The Beijing project for two new trade routes (by land and by sea) which can unite three continents is becoming a reality. The agreements between Xi Jinping, Putin and all Central Asian leaders represent the realization of an economic vision and policy increasingly "Sino-centric." To pay the charges will be the so-called "Eurasia" and the old American trade routes in the region.
10/02/2017 09:06:00 CHINA-US
First "friendly" phone call between Trump and Xi Jinping. "One China" reaffirmed
The two have decided to work together in areas of "mutual interest". Reaffirming the principle of the one China defuses a source of unrest and possible wars. The conversation took place a few hours after the arrival of Shinzo Abe in the US.
|
Editor's choices
VATICAN-CHINAMay 24, 2017: 'China, the Cross is Red', AsiaNews Symposium
Bernardo Cervellera
The event will be held to mark the World Day of Prayer for the Church in China. A title with many meanings: the Cross is red from the blood of the martyrs; From attempts to suffocate the faith with state control; Bceause of the contribution of hope that Christianity gives to a population tired of materialism and consumerism that is seeking new moral criteria. The theme is also about the great and unexpected religious rebirth in the country. Guests to include: Card. Pietro Parolin, Msgr. Savio Hon, the sociologist of religions Richard Madsen, the testimonies of Chinese priests and laity.
ASIA-FRANCEAsia welcomes Emmanuel Macron victory
Xi Jinping hopes for a higher level of "Franco-Chinese strategic collaboration". For the Global Times Macron puts a halt to populism of Donald Trump. For Shinzo Abe this is a "symbolic victory against protectionist moves and introspective closure, and with a mandate for the European Union." Netanyahu: together against Islamist terrorism. From Russia: The country is divided, disillusionment will follow.
TOP10
09/05/2017 SYRIA " VATICAN
09/05/2017 BANGLADESH
09/05/2017 INDONESIA
Ahok trial: 'Judgement influenced by current political climate'
Mathias Hariyadi
05/05/2017 EGYPT - VATICAN - ISLAM
07/05/2017 VATICAN
07/05/2017 VATICAN
05/05/2017 VATICAN
08/05/2017 ASIA-FRANCE
06/05/2017 INDONESIA
08/05/2017 VATICAN-CHINA
May 24, 2017: 'China, the Cross is Red', AsiaNews Symposium
Bernardo Cervellera
Newsletter
AsiaNews IS ALSO A MONTHLY!
AsiaNews monthly magazine (in Italian) is free.
News feed
|
Books
2003 © All rights reserved - AsiaNews C.F. e P.Iva: 00889190153 - GLACOM®