» 01/23/2017, 10.08
CHINA
Beijing strengthens Great Firewall, private networks illegal
As of yesterday, private connections will need government approval to be able to access the internet. To date, the country has more than 730 million users.
China launches crackdown against spreading of fake news from social media
The Chinese government already exercises widespread controls over the internet and has sought to codify that policy in law. Officials say internet restrictions, including the blocking of popular foreign sites like Google and Facebook, are needed to ensure security in the face of rising threats, such as terrorism, and stop the spread of damaging rumors.
More and more Internet users getting around China’s censorship
A prominent blogger conducts a survey among mainland Internet users who go to banned sites. He finds that would-be wall scalers are not opponents of the authorities but people who want to work online. They represent a huge potential market.
Shoes and eggs against the Father” of Chinese censorship
Fan Binxing, the inventor of the Great Firewall that blocks and filters the Internet, was hit by a shoe. An egg however, missed the target. A twitter user claims responsibility.
After Berlin and Washington, Chinese Hackers attack London
According to the British Guardian, hackers attacked computers in the Parliament and Ministry for Foreign Affaire. China denies the report and offers assistance against internet crimes.
International Olympic Committee apologizes: we have "misled" the press
Beijing admits that even journalists will be subject to restrictions on the internet. The head of the IOC apologizes over broken promises, and concludes that what China says must be done. Meanwhile, the Japanese team is considering whether to come wearing dust masks.
