» 02/10/2017, 09.20
LEBANON
Fady Noun
Beirut, Adyan foundation launches a website dedicated to pluralism and interreligious dialogue
The goal is to ensure the inalienable right of citizenship to diversity, in Lebanon and in the Arab world. Called "taadudiya", the site is inspired by the idea that pluralism is a fundamental cornerstone of unity. Father Fadi Daou: Against those who want to raise walls we respond with openness and debate.
