10 February 2017
AsiaNews.it Twitter AsiaNews.it Facebook
Geographic areas




  • > Africa
  • > Central Asia
  • > Europe
  • > Middle East
  •    - Bahrain
  •    - Iran
  •    - Iraq
  •    - Israel
  •    - Jordan
  •    - Kuwait
  •    - Lebanon
  •    - Oman
  •    - Palestine
  •    - Qatar
  •    - Saudi Arabia
  •    - Syria
  •    - Turkey
  •    - United Arab Emirates
  •    - Yemen
  • > Nord America
  • > North Asia
  • > South Asia
  • > South East Asia
  • > South West Asia
  • > Sud America
  • > East Asia


    • » 02/10/2017, 09.20

    LEBANON

    Beirut, Adyan foundation launches a website dedicated to pluralism and interreligious dialogue

    Fady Noun

    The goal is to ensure the inalienable right of citizenship to diversity, in Lebanon and in the Arab world. Called "taadudiya", the site is inspired by the idea that pluralism is a fundamental cornerstone of unity. Father Fadi Daou: Against those who want to raise walls we respond with openness and debate.

     

    Beirut (AsiaNews) - To guarantee the inalienable right of citizenship to diversity in Lebanon and the Arab world: this is the ambitious goal of the Adyan Foundation. Founded ten years ago, Adyan, which has promoted courses for secondary classes in the past, has shown once more revealed its innovative spirit with the launch of a website dedicated to pluralism. Called "Taadudiya" [which means  pluralism], the online site is intended to bring fresh air and a new wind to the crowded space of the relationship between religions.

    In fact, the Adyan approach simplifies the interfaith relationships detaching it from the imperative for a dialogue based on confused or equivocal results; it proposes pluralism as a socio-political fact, learned and willingly accepted by all, as the founding cornerstone of unity.

    Presented in the context of a ceremony held on the evening of February 7, at the Le Gray hotel, a place chosen for its location charged with symbolism, the Taadudiya website (taadudiya.com) has three main components. First, it is a unique inter-religious calendar in the world, that parallels twenty calendars of different religious traditions.

    And again, a model of unity in diversity which includes thematic information on religions, observed from different angles including those of sacred architecture. Finally, the third point it is a space for the collection of different opinions, where articles are published that can be taken as starting points for thematic debates on religious differences.

    After the presentation of the site by interactive panels, the interventions explained the pedagogy of social relations in an interfaith context, such as the one developed by Adyan. Afterwards, there were interventions of the coordinator of the site Dahlia Mokdad; Ambassador of the United Kingdom Hugo Shorter; the Arab League head of dialogue between civilizations, Samia Bayer; the representative of the Ministry of Information André Kassas; and finally, the President of Adyan, Fr. Fadi Daou.

    "From the square of Gebran and Samir ..."

    In his speech Fr. Daou said that "in a region and in an era dominated by the one-dimensional discourse, which is exclusivist, extremist and dark, we are here celebrate together, in Beirut, the Martyrs' Square, the square of freedom of expression, the square of Gebran (Tuéni ) and Samir (Kassir), the square of coexistence, the launch of this website ". The priest continued, "this reflects our convictions, our will and our goals of respect for diversity, and to develop the ability to create diversity and build social relations among Lebanese, regardless of their cultural, religious or ethnic affiliations."

    "In a moment when borders are being closed, and walls rise, when there is an attempt to destroy cultural heritage - said the priest - here stands, strong and firm, the idea of ​​freedom and pluralism. We oppose ignorance and isolationism, with openness and debate acquainted with the facts"
    e-mail this to a friend Printable version

    TAGs
    Lebanon Christians Muslims Internet pluralism religious
    freedom Adyan
    foundation











    See also

    30/04/2016 09:39:00 LEBANON - EU
    Patriarch Rai’s wake up call to EU: We need solutions to Middle East conflicts

    Speaking to the European parliament, the head of the Maronite Church warns that the conflicts in the region not just directly impacting Christians, but also the Mediterranean and the EU itself. Islamic extremism is wiping out centuries of dialogue and is a threat to world peace. Enshrine Lebanon’s neutrality and encourage Muslim nations to separate religion from the state.

     



    24/03/2016 14:37:00 LEBANON
    Tripoli renames avenues and roads in honour of four important Maronite bishops

    The city’s municipal council responded positively to Mgr Aboujaoude’s proposal. For the prelate, Christians are "an integral part of the social fabric of Tripoli”. The renaming is a sign of friendly relations between Christians and Muslims in Lebanon’s northern capital. The prelate is working on ensuring Christian representation in the next elections.



    29/03/2012 LEBANON
    As Lebanon's union shows cracks, Patriarch al-Rahi calls for unity and pluralism
    On the first anniversary of his elevation, Patriarch Bechara al-Rahi renews his call for a stronger national pact among the country's various components. Ideological divisions and the legacy of the civil war accentuate its social crisis.

    25/03/2010 LEBANON
    Lebanese Christians and Muslims celebrate the Annunciation together in the name of Mary
    Lebanon celebrates for the first time a national Christian-Muslim holiday. Schools, banks and public buildings are closed. Prime Minister Hariri says the day is a spiritual occasion for everyone. For Muslim leader, it is a tangible sign of dialogue between the two religions.

    02/11/2012 LEBANON
    Maronite patriarch slams corruption and search for political power
    The newly elevated cardinal said the "Church condemns all political" action "that is solely limited to achieving personal gains," warning against corruption in government and public life. Noting that political action is a "moral duty" that is incompatible with corruption and despotism, he praises the president who called for dialogue among the parties.
    Editor's choices
    USA - MIDDLE EAST
    Trump’s decree against seven Islamic countries is not in favor of Christians

    Bernardo Cervellera

    The freezing of visas for travelers from Iran, Iraq, Syria, Somalia, Yemen, Libya and Sudan justified by the fact that "many Christians have died in the Middle East". Sako: Christians viewed with prejudice, as "protected" by the Western powers. Fomenting a war between the West and the Islamic world it is a constant for Bush, Obama and Trump.


    CHINA
    Richard Madsen: Religion is growing in China and therefore must be controlled (Part One)



    The famous sociologist from S. Diego University (California) explains the Chinese Communist Party policy toward religion. In 30 years nothing has changed. The new directives of Xi Jinping mirror those of Deng, but with new nationalist accents. Christianity and Islam are seen as "foreign" and suspicious religions.

     


    AsiaNews IS ALSO A MONTHLY!

    AsiaNews monthly magazine (in Italian) is free.
     

    SUBSCRIBE NOW

    News feed

    Canale RSScanale RSS 

    Add to Google









     

    IRAN 2016 Banner

    2003 © All rights reserved - AsiaNews C.F. e P.Iva: 00889190153 - GLACOM®

    Copyright © 2003 AsiaNews C.F. 00889190153 All rights reserved. Content on this site is made available for personal, non-commercial use only. You may not reproduce, republish, sell or otherwise distribute the content or any modified or altered versions of it without the express written permission of the editor. Photos on AsiaNews.it are largely taken from the internet and thus considered to be in the public domain. Anyone contrary to their publication need only contact the editorial office which will immediately proceed to remove the photos.