Beirut (AsiaNews) - To guarantee the inalienable right of citizenship to diversity in Lebanon and the Arab world: this is the ambitious goal of the Adyan Foundation. Founded ten years ago, Adyan, which has promoted courses for secondary classes in the past, has shown once more revealed its innovative spirit with the launch of a website dedicated to pluralism. Called "Taadudiya" [which means pluralism], the online site is intended to bring fresh air and a new wind to the crowded space of the relationship between religions.



In fact, the Adyan approach simplifies the interfaith relationships detaching it from the imperative for a dialogue based on confused or equivocal results; it proposes pluralism as a socio-political fact, learned and willingly accepted by all, as the founding cornerstone of unity.



Presented in the context of a ceremony held on the evening of February 7, at the Le Gray hotel, a place chosen for its location charged with symbolism, the Taadudiya website (taadudiya.com) has three main components. First, it is a unique inter-religious calendar in the world, that parallels twenty calendars of different religious traditions.



And again, a model of unity in diversity which includes thematic information on religions, observed from different angles including those of sacred architecture. Finally, the third point it is a space for the collection of different opinions, where articles are published that can be taken as starting points for thematic debates on religious differences.



After the presentation of the site by interactive panels, the interventions explained the pedagogy of social relations in an interfaith context, such as the one developed by Adyan. Afterwards, there were interventions of the coordinator of the site Dahlia Mokdad; Ambassador of the United Kingdom Hugo Shorter; the Arab League head of dialogue between civilizations, Samia Bayer; the representative of the Ministry of Information André Kassas; and finally, the President of Adyan, Fr. Fadi Daou.



"From the square of Gebran and Samir ..."



In his speech Fr. Daou said that "in a region and in an era dominated by the one-dimensional discourse, which is exclusivist, extremist and dark, we are here celebrate together, in Beirut, the Martyrs' Square, the square of freedom of expression, the square of Gebran (Tuéni ) and Samir (Kassir), the square of coexistence, the launch of this website ". The priest continued, "this reflects our convictions, our will and our goals of respect for diversity, and to develop the ability to create diversity and build social relations among Lebanese, regardless of their cultural, religious or ethnic affiliations."



"In a moment when borders are being closed, and walls rise, when there is an attempt to destroy cultural heritage - said the priest - here stands, strong and firm, the idea of ​​freedom and pluralism. We oppose ignorance and isolationism, with openness and debate acquainted with the facts"