|
|
» 04/24/2017, 13.55
LEBANON - SYRIA
Fady Noun
Beirut Bishop Kourie says the two bishops abducted in Syria in 2013 are still alive
The Lebanese Syriac Orthodox bishop made the claim during the celebrations for the 47th anniversary of Virgin's apparitions. The portraits of the two bishops were displayed inside the church and taken in procession. The prelate appealed to the Lebanese government to make the case a "national cause".
See also
|
Editor's choices
CHINA - VATICANMsgr. Peter Shao Zhumin, bishop of Wenzhou (underground) seized by police
Bernardo Cervellera
Public security will not reveal where he was taken, but allow the faithful to deliver some clothes for their pastor. The bishop will celebrate Easter with his faithful. Pressures on the prelate to adhere to the Patriotic Association. A similar fate to that of Msgr. Guo Xijin. It is also pressure on the Holy See.
CHINA – VATICANUnderground Mindong Bishop Guo Xijin missing for four days
Wang Zhicheng
After being detained at the Religious Affairs Office in Fuan, he was taken to an undisclosed location "to study and learn." Catholics believe that he will be pressured into joining the Patriotic Association. His refusal will likely mean that he won’t be allowed back to his diocese.
TOP10
18/04/2017 PAKISTAN
19/04/2017 MALAYSIA
20/04/2017 PAKISTAN
Pakistan, Asia Bibi's trial could resume in June
Kamran Chaudhry
18/04/2017 MONGOLIA
22/04/2017 VIETNAM " CHINA
19/04/2017 EGYPT " TURKEY " VATICAN
20/04/2017 SYRIA
19/04/2017 CHINA - VATICAN
Embrace between Zhan Silu and Ma Daqin: a sign of resurrection?
Shan Ren Shen Fu
Newsletter
AsiaNews IS ALSO A MONTHLY!
AsiaNews monthly magazine (in Italian) is free.
News feed
|
Books
2003 © All rights reserved - AsiaNews C.F. e P.Iva: 00889190153 - GLACOM®