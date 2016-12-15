|
GERMANY - ISLAM
Berlin Christmas market attack: "terrorism"
A truck ploughed into the crowd gathered in the street market near the Gedankenkirche. 12 people killed and 48 wounded. The driver was arrested. He is Afghan (or Pakistani) and is believed to have seized the vehicle killing the real driver. In Germany, a list of attacks linked to the Islamic State. Concern for the return home of "foreign fighters".
